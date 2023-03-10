New Bill Would Give Most Texans 12 Weeks Parental Paid Leave

While the loss of the constitutional right to abortion causes all of its traumatic ripple effects, it does create a unique opportunity for the 88th Texas Legislature – representatives on both sides of the aisle are making an effort to make this state (at least marginally) better suited for new parents. So we're keeping an eye on legislation that would expand child care and health care access to new moms and new babies, among other things. A newly filed bill that would guarantee 12 weeks of parental leave to Texas' full-time employees seems promising.

"I want Texas' pro-family policy to go all the way. I want our laws to align with our stated values. I chose a measure that I knew my Republican colleagues could get behind, one that aligns with their profound family values," said Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston, who last month filed the Texas Family Act (House Bill 2604), at a press conference announcing the game-changer legislation for Texas parents. "We don't need lip service. We need things that actually support our moms, dads, and our kids."

Under the legislation, the state would establish a Texas Family Fund Program, which all employers would pay into. The state would then distribute paid leave based on tiers. Basically, you'd get 100% of your weekly pay if you make $15 per hour or less; 95% if you make between $15 and $20 per hour; or 80% or $1,000 per week, whichever is less, if you make more than $20 per hour. There are some other regulations within the framework – you'd have to take the leave within a year of the birth or adoption of a child, and you couldn't take leave more than once during a 12-month period, for example.

Republicans have their own, much more limited paid parental leave bill working its way through the Lege. Senate Bill 222 by Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jack­sonville, and its House companion bill would give state employees six weeks of paid parental leave. The legislation has several Democratic co-sponsors. State senators in the Business & Commerce Committee heard testimony on the bill Tuesday, but haven't voted on it yet.

"The state auditor's office did find that 22 – almost 23% of the workforce is leaving, so we have a crisis in attracting and retaining state employees," said Ann Bishop, head of the Texas Public Employees Association (not a union), in testimony to the committee. The state auditor's survey found the "No. 1 reason why state employees leave is because of better pay and benefits. And this goes a long way."