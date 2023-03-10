Prompt: Write a factual article about artificial intelligence companies in Austin, Texas.

Response (with non-Austin companies in italics):

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionize many industries, and Austin, Texas is emerging as a hub for AI innovation. The city is home to a number of AI companies that are working on cutting-edge technology in areas such as autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision.

One of the most notable AI companies in Austin [it's not] is Cogniac, which is focused on developing computer vision technology for industrial applications. The company's AI platform can analyze images and videos from industrial equipment and detect issues or potential problems before they occur. This can help companies save time and money by reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

Another notable Austin-based AI company is SparkCognition, which develops AI systems for a variety of industries including energy, finance, and aerospace. The company's flagship product is a cognitive security platform that can analyze large amounts of data and detect potential cyber threats in real-time.

In the autonomous vehicle space, there's May Mobility, a company that is developing autonomous shuttles for use in smart cities and campuses. They have been piloting their shuttles in several locations across the U.S., including in Austin. [No.]

In the field of natural language processing, there is Persado, a company that uses AI to generate highly persuasive language for use in marketing campaigns. The company's technology can analyze large amounts of data and generate language that is tailored to specific audiences, resulting in higher engagement and conversion rates. [Not in Austin.]

Another company, called CogniTensor, is working on AI and machine learning to analyze big data from IoT devices, and extract insights from sensor data, which can be used to optimize manufacturing processes and improve the performance of industrial equipment. [Not in Austin.]

These are just a few examples of the many AI companies in Austin that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with this technology. The city's growing ecosystem of AI innovation is attracting top talent and investment from all over the world, and it is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of many industries.

In conclusion, Austin, Texas has become a hub for AI innovation, with many notable companies working on cutting-edge technology in areas such as autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, and computer vision. The city's growing ecosystem of AI innovation is attracting top talent and investment from all over the world and is poised to play a major role in shaping the future of many industries.

Four of the five AI companies ChatGPT identified as based in Austin are not, in fact, based in Austin. Upon asking the bot to improve the story with a quote from an expert source, it invented a fake UT-Austin professor and wrote a fake quote for him. A for effort.