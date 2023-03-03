Coalition Fighting Another Proposed Amphitheater Near Dripping Springs

Nearly a year after community pushback slowed progress on the planned Violet Crown Amphitheater in Southwest Austin to a crawl, another mammoth music venue is trying its luck, this time with a proposed 5,000-capacity amphitheatre on Fitzhugh Road (about 25% the size of the Violet Crown proposal). Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue, a coalition of neighbors and environmental advocates, has been organizing against the plan since last spring, arguing that it would unsustainably increase noise and light pollution, traffic along the rural two-lane road, and runoff that may affect water quality; the land lies in the Edwards Aquifer Contributing Zone and includes habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler. California-based Lexor Invest­ments Inc. – Blizexas LLC in Texas – says it is willing to pay for road improvements to reduce traffic congestion and has asked for a wastewater irrigation permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the only regulator with control of the project as it it lies outside both Dripping Springs' and Austin's extraterritorial jurisdictions.

Two weeks ago, the developer released a schematic, doing nothing to assuage community concerns. The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance's subsequent letter of dissent cites the proposed 66.45% impervious cover, which "will likely degrade Barton Creek and local groundwater quality in violation of the Clean Water Act and state law." GEAA worries particularly about 1,823 parking spots and asphalt road surfaces from which auto pollutants can migrate into runoff, and that the temporary detention ponds proposed for the construction phase won't prevent runoff from traveling the half mile to Barton Creek. A mile away, within the city of Austin ETJ, impervious cover in the contributing zone is capped at 20% by the Save Our Springs Ordinance; in the Dripping Springs ETJ, the limit is 35%.

The letter also points to TCEQ's failure to maintain detention ponds at this scale: "During the past eighteen years we have seen numerous stormwater detention plans that were never fully implemented or that failed to function properly coupled with a failure on the part of TCEQ staff to make sure approved plans were adhered to and functional through follow-up. Given the budgetary and staff shortages of this agency, we urge caution in approving high-maintenance plans such as this one."

Though GEAA would prefer no development at all on the site, it offers alternatives with less impervious cover, such as structured parking or a "park and ride" model with remote garages and shuttles. Save Barton Creek Association points to other amphitheatres built in "more sensible locations," such as the Grove at Southpark Mead­ows next to I-35, or Circuit of the Americas next to SH 71, instead of "next to a pair of winding two-lane roads." TCEQ has not yet issued a decision on the permit, and Blizexas has yet to release a timeline for the construction or opening of the venue.