Scarlet Rejection Letter: After awarding 36 local arts nonprofits $3.9 million total from hotel occupancy tax funds, City Council is reconsidering the criteria for receiving those grants. Some groups who had regularly received Cultural Arts funding were denied.

Anti-Establishmint Green: U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman relieved abortion advocates by ruling that funding out-of-state abortions is not a crime, temporarily blocking prosecutors in eight counties. The case will likely go to the conservative 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals next.

Thanks Vermillion: The Texas Department of Public Safety was duped into sending at least 3,000 Texas driver's licenses to a Chinese crime syndicate known to target Asian Texans, DPS Director Steve McCraw told a Texas House committee this week. DPS says this falls short of a "data breach." The FBI and Homeland Security are on it.

Hulla Balooprint: Led by District 5 newcomer Ryan Alter, Council unanimously passed a resolution this week to look into policy amendments to expand affordable student housing near UT, ACC, Huston-Tillotson, and St. Edward's. Accessing Project Connect anti-displacement funds is on the table.

Anti-DemocraCyan: The first bill to make it out of committee in the current Texas Legislature would make illegal voting a felony, reversing its downgrade to a misdemeanor in the 2021 "election intergrity" package. Tabbed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as a top priority, Senate Bill 2 passed along party lines in the State Affairs Committee, chaired by the bill's author, Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola. The full Senate won't debate it until March 10.

Saffron Our Way to Clean Energy: With construction of a Georgetown plant on track to finish in June, GAF Energy will become the largest producer of solar roofing in the world by the end of the year. The facility will employ 265 people and invest more than $100 million in capital over the next decade.

Call It an I Owe Fuschia: The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is launching a new loan program for students in high-demand degree plans. *Inhale* The Future Occupations & Reskilling Workforce Advancement to Reach Demand, or FORWARD, program is for students in two-year colleges studying nursing, education, energy, and other fields.

Verdain't Charging Admission Fees: Austin FC's minor league li'l brother, Austin FC II, debuts later this year. Its field at St. David's Performance Center can't charge admission under its current zoning; the Zoning and Platting Commission recommended the rule change to Council. ¡Verde! ¡Listos! ¿Otra vez?

Quote of the Week

"There are many important issues, and ... this group of seasoned professionals – who are here on an interim basis – can help deliver on those issues."

– Interim City Manager Jesús Garza, after announcing the departures of several city bigwigs and their replacements with circa-2001 city bigwigs