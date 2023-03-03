City, County Join the I-35 Resistance

Organizers of the resistance to the state's plans for rebuilding and widening Interstate 35 through Central Austin scored two victories this past week, convincing both City Council and the Travis County Commis­sion­ers Court to issue letters to the Texas Department of Transportation demanding changes to the plan.

Both letters will be part of the community input on TxDOT's draft environmental impact statement for what it calls the Capital Express Central project, the segment of I-35 between U.S. 290 East (Manor Express­way) and U.S. 290 West (Ben White Boulevard). Hundreds of public comments have been submitted on the DEIS after a public hearing in February, which TxDOT will need to address before it can issue a final EIS and "record of decision" allowing construction to commence. And more comments can still be submitted through March 7.

The Commissioners Court voted unanimously on Feb. 28 to add 13 areas of concern to the county's draft letter. Authored by Commissioner Brigid Shea, the amendments ask that the Capital Express Central project allow for the highway mainlanes, which will mostly be below the current grade, to be capped for other uses; include water quality controls and better management of traffic safety; and ensure efforts are made to minimize the displacement of surrounding properties.

Council approved a similar letter at its Feb. 23 meeting, authored by Council Member Chito Vela, who has quickly become the anti-expansion movement's champion among elected officials. The city letter asks that TxDOT add more east-west connections across the highway (particularly in Vela's District 4) to better facilitate non-­automobile crossings; cap as much of the project as possible; and reduce the environmental impact as much as possible.

Vela's item passed 10-1, with Mayor Kirk Watson quietly voting no; as a state senator, he was the I-35 project's key champion. In a Feb. 20 post on the Council message board, Watson wrote, "I question the feasibility of demanding TxDOT design the project as dictated ... given that we have yet to identify a funding source for the caps alone and likely won't be able to meet the fall 2024 deadline" to commit $800 million in non-TxDOT funds to build the caps as proposed. That price tag would grow if the city and county get their way on capping the entire project. The mayor also expressed concern over Vela's asking TxDOT to reroute 18-wheeler traffic to the State Highway 130 toll road.

In remarks before Council approved the resolution, Vela acknowledged the uphill battle community organizers and local governments face in the fight for a better I-35. But it's one of Council's last opportunities to speak on the record, on behalf of the entire city, on a project with generational impact. "I'm conscious of the power dynamics between the state and the city," Vela began. "But this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We've got to get it right."