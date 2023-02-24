News

Verde Corridor Station on Track to Open for 2024 Austin FC Season

Rooting for El Tree is going to get easier

By Benton Graham, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023


A rendering of the future McKalla Station (Courtesy of Cap Metro)

As Austin FC made changes to its roster in the offseason, Cap Metro was also busy working on the Red Line and its Verde Corridor. Perhaps the biggest news for Austin FC fans is that McKalla Station remains on track for a completion date in time for the 2024 MLS Season. Rail ridership has shot up on Austin FC game days in each of the club's first two seasons thanks to the convenience of using the Red Line to get from Downtown, East Austin, or Leander to Kramer Station, which is about a 10-minute walk to Q2 Stadium. McKalla Station will take that convenience to the next level, as it's positioned right on the stadium's doorstep.

The new station will have three side platforms, and pedestrian crossings over the tracks will bring people directly to neighborhoods in the North Burnet area. Adding improved pedestrian crossings is an increasingly urgent need in the city, as the number of pedestrian deaths rose in both 2021 and 2022.

In terms of rail infrastructure, Cap Metro completed its double-tracking project from Lakeline to Leander in November. That marked one of the first projects to wrap up under the broad Project Connect umbrella of initiatives, adding an additional track between the Red Line's Lakeline and Leander stops, eventually leading to more frequent service as more double tracks are completed. The McKalla Station project will also add double tracking in the area near the station.

The construction of Broadmoor Station, located in the Uptown ATX development near the Domain, also figures to impact the Red Line rider experience. Construction of the station, part of a public-private partnership between Cap Metro and Brandywine Realty Trust, should be complete late next year or in early 2025, providing "reliable multi-modal transit connections throughout Central Texas and ... pathways for both pedestrians and cyclists in the new mixed-use development," the spokesperson said.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Benton Graham
MetroRapid Buses Get MetroDelayed
MetroRapid Buses Get MetroDelayed
Two lines pushed back to 2025

Feb. 24, 2023

Austin Mobility Gets a Federal Funding Boost
Austin Mobility Gets a Federal Funding Boost
Cap Metro, city both draw millions from bipartisan infrastructure package

Feb. 10, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mac Blake: Live Stand-Up Album Recording
Fallout Theater
Jeff Mills
at The Concourse Project
The Cathedral Open House: Hailey Gearo at The Cathedral
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  