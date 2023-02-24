Verde Corridor Station on Track to Open for 2024 Austin FC Season

As Austin FC made changes to its roster in the offseason, Cap Metro was also busy working on the Red Line and its Verde Corridor. Perhaps the biggest news for Austin FC fans is that McKalla Station remains on track for a completion date in time for the 2024 MLS Season. Rail ridership has shot up on Austin FC game days in each of the club's first two seasons thanks to the convenience of using the Red Line to get from Downtown, East Austin, or Leander to Kramer Station, which is about a 10-minute walk to Q2 Stadium. McKalla Station will take that convenience to the next level, as it's positioned right on the stadium's doorstep.

The new station will have three side platforms, and pedestrian crossings over the tracks will bring people directly to neighborhoods in the North Burnet area. Adding improved pedestrian crossings is an increasingly urgent need in the city, as the number of pedestrian deaths rose in both 2021 and 2022.

In terms of rail infrastructure, Cap Metro completed its double-tracking project from Lakeline to Leander in November. That marked one of the first projects to wrap up under the broad Project Connect umbrella of initiatives, adding an additional track between the Red Line's Lakeline and Leander stops, eventually leading to more frequent service as more double tracks are completed. The McKalla Station project will also add double tracking in the area near the station.

The construction of Broadmoor Station, located in the Uptown ATX development near the Domain, also figures to impact the Red Line rider experience. Construction of the station, part of a public-private partnership between Cap Metro and Brandywine Realty Trust, should be complete late next year or in early 2025, providing "reliable multi-modal transit connections throughout Central Texas and ... pathways for both pedestrians and cyclists in the new mixed-use development," the spokesperson said.