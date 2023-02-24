News

MetroRapid Buses Get MetroDelayed

Two lines pushed back to 2025

By Benton Graham, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023


Two MetroRapid bus lines planned for this year won't be in use until 2025 (Photo by Benton Graham)

Initially slated for this year, the Pleasant Valley and Expo Center MetroRapid bus lines are now delayed until 2025. KUT broke the news Feb. 15, and Cap Metro president and CEO Dottie Watkins promptly responded to a tweet about the story, writing, "I know our community is frustrated by this delay. I'm frustrated too, but we're committed to delivering the best program for everyone."

Come 2025, Project Connect will add two MetroRapid lines – high-frequency buses – to the existing 801 and 803 MetroRapid routes, which currently run every 10-20 minutes during peak hours. The lines will run from Mueller to Goodnight Ranch in far Southeast Austin, and from the Expo Center in far East Austin to UT and Downtown.

"The original scope of Project Connect's CapMetro Rapid projects has expanded significantly as the three parties [Cap Metro, Aus­tin Transit Partner­ship, and the city of Austin] look to integrate new means and methods to deliver what voters approved in 2020," a Cap Metro spokesperson told us in an email. Cap Metro says the original 2023 date accounted for a "simple bus stop model" but end-of-line charging and mobility enhancements including shared-use paths for bicycles and pedestrians mean it's going to take longer.

As a part of Cap Metro's effort to switch to an electric fleet, the rapid bus lines are being designed to accommodate electric buses. The KUT story cited "poor planning assumptions about charging the electric buses and shipping delays" as factors, because Cap Metro planned to change out low-battery vehicles at bus depots but "realized swapping out vehicles at the depot would require 80 electric buses, not the 40 they planned for." Instead, the agency will put electric chargers at the ends of lines. Nationwide, transit agencies have also faced delayed timelines for electric bus production. We reported last summer that at least one of the two manufacturers supplying electric buses to Cap Metro, New Flyer, had experienced supply­-chain issues for electrical components.

In other news, the board of directors for the ATP, the organization tasked with implementing Project Con­nect, will make another critical decision at their March 1 meeting on whether to make Greg Canally's role as interim executive director permanent.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Benton Graham
Verde Corridor Station on Track to Open for 2024 Austin FC Season
Verde Corridor Station on Track to Open for 2024 Austin FC Season
Rooting for El Tree is going to get easier

Feb. 24, 2023

Austin Mobility Gets a Federal Funding Boost
Austin Mobility Gets a Federal Funding Boost
Cap Metro, city both draw millions from bipartisan infrastructure package

Feb. 10, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Cap Metro, MetroRapid, transportation, Pleasant Valley, Dottie Watkins, Expo Center, Project Connect, Austin Transit Partnership, Greg Canally

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Mac Blake: Live Stand-Up Album Recording
Fallout Theater
The Cathedral Open House: Hailey Gearo at The Cathedral
Jeff Mills
at The Concourse Project
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  