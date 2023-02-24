Headlines / Quote of the Week

For Lent Tesla's Giving Up Vehicular Homicide

Last week (after the decapitated-kid Super Bowl commercials in Austin and four other markets) Tesla recalled over 360,000 U.S. vehicles with "Full Self-Driving" features. The notice from Tesla stated that the safety issues are present with all cars with the current version of the FSD software, which is available on all four Tesla models. The Atlantic reports we're in one of the most dangerous periods in road safety since before cars had brake lights.

To Dust Thou Art

Speaking of Tesla's laundry list of blunders, the company fired dozens of workers at its Buffalo, New York, plant just days after the launch of a unionization campaign citing poor working conditions. Tesla denies the layoffs were related to the organizing drive but Tesla Workers United says at least 40 workers were dismissed without a phaseout period.

Raising (Fewer of) the Poor From the Dust

The Salvation Army announced this week that it will be shutting down its Downtown Austin homeless shelter because the facility is "aging and in disrepair." Two other local Salvation Army shelters will stay open.

40(ish) Days Later

Travis County District Attorney José Garza dismissed the domestic violence case against UT's former men's basketball head coach, Chris Beard, this week. Beard's fiancée said in a statement that he acted in self-defense and didn't mean to harm her. He's still fired, though.

One Border, $4 Billion, Forever and Ever, Amen: In his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Abbott called for more billions of dollars to counter Joe Biden's so-called open border policies. He touted Operation Lone Star, which has already cost Texans more than $2 billion sending National Guard officers to the border and busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities.

That They Should Inhabit the Whole Austin

Austin Monitor released a poll Friday finding many Austinites don't think City Council shares their priorities. Women between the ages of 18 and 34 and men older than 50 feel the greatest disconnect from City Hall.

In This World You Will Have Trouble

Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Wimberley, filed a bill last week that would prohibit voting locations on college campuses. Her District 73 includes the remaining red parts of Hays County, beyond the influence of Texas State University.

Now Is a Very Acceptable Time

The Texas Tribune reports that one of few priorities shared by both parties this session is improving mental health care. Almost all of Texas has been designated a "mental health professional shortage area" by federal health agencies. House Speaker Dade Phelan wants more than $100 million for school safety and youth mental health.

Quote of the Week

"Take it off, take it off! Yeahhh!!!"

– Dude directing another dude to remove his pants, which caught fire after a pickup doing donuts ignited a few people last weekend