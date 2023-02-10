Headlines / Quote of the Week

Me + U = $90M: News broke Tuesday that the city will have to pay a whopping $90 million in eminent domain charges to reclaim Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's South Terminal, operated by Lonestar Airport Holdings. The city originally offered just $1.9 million to buy out Lonestar's lease so it can demolish the building for airport expansion. Lonestar claims to have invested $50 million in the South Terminal since 2016.

Say Yes (Only if the Runway's Clear): Speaking of the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a close call Saturday, when two planes came within a few dozen feet of crashing. That morning, a Southwest Airlines passenger plane was cleared to depart from the same runway a FedEx cargo plane was set to land. The FedEx pilot changed course just in time.

Sweetparks: Bad news: Repairs to urban trails blocked by fallen branches after Winter Storm Mara could take months. The city's Parks and Rec Department is assessing the damage but top priority is clearing roadways and sidewalks. You can call 311 to inform the city of downed trees on paths and trails.

Degree: Be Mine: The Department of Education has granted Austin Community College more than $770,000 in a two-year grant to support students (especially those in underrepresented communities) who dropped out as a result of the pandemic.

Cutie Pat: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced this week that he thinks Harris County needs a do-over of the November election (which would require a court order) due to too few ballot papers. Gov. Greg Abbott has supported redos in close races that elected Democrats.

Ur Sweet? Actually, Ur Drunk: State Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunk driving. The 52-year-old orthopedic surgeon by trade faced another scandal in 2018 when he was accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a UT grad student. That investigation couldn't prove Schwertner sent the texts but also never cleared him.

Ask Me (About My Committees): Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan made his committee assignments on Wednesday, ignoring a MAGA/Freedom Caucus pressure campaign and naming eight Democrats to chair committees. Austin Reps. John Bucy III, Sheryl Cole, and Donna Howard are all vice chairs; Howard also retained her seat on Appropriations.

I <3 Affordability: The Economic Development Department and developer Aspen Heights Partners unveiled plans for the old HealthSouth site. City Council will convene for final approval as early as this spring.

Quote of the Week

"Bad news is like meatloaf – you don't push it in the back of the fridge. You pull it out and open it up."

– Austin Energy Vice President of Field Operations Elton Richards, discussing last week’s ice storm and power outages