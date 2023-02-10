Got Repairs or Debris Following the Ice Storm? Here's What to Do.

• To request storm debris collection, call 512/974-2000. Austin Resource Recovery's 35 contracted and city crews (and counting) are traveling collection routes based on the highest concentrations of calls. Because 311 is overwhelmed with the volume of calls, ARR suggests you request a pickup through the Austin 311 mobile app, at austin311.org, or through the Austin Disaster Relief Network at link.adrn.org/ws-cleanup-request. Travis County's Transportation & Natural Resources team has cleared all county roads and is setting up drop-off sites for debris at locations that are not yet determined (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality must review them first). Call the TNR dispatch team for pickup at 512/854-9433. You can also drop debris at Hornsby Bend Biosolids Treatment Plant (2210 FM 973 S.) – 600 tons of brush have already been received.

• The city's Development Services Department is providing emergency repairs to homeowners and businesses, and permits are not required to start work. In order to receive the maximum reimbursement possible from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the public should report all residential and business damages from Winter Storm Mara to the Texas Department of Emergency Management's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) at damage.tdem.texas.gov. "The more of our residents we can get to complete the report, the faster we can demonstrate our need to federal authorities," Travis County Emergency Services' Eric Carter told the Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

• According to the Texas Department of Insurance, your homeowners insurance might cover some spoiled food costs. The agency has a help line to answer insurance questions open 8am-5pm weekdays at 800/252-3439 or online at bit.ly/3Y7B6Ap.

• Many have seen repeat or new outages due to wind and rain. To report a downed power line, call 512/322-9100; for a dark traffic signal, call 512/974-2000. Even if you have a smart meter, still report the outage to better let AE know what's going on.

• Those needing overnight lodging can call 311 or 512/974-2000.

• Recovery information, including resources for contractors, tenants, and small businesses – plus a survey where you can tell the city what resources your community needs in its resource centers – is available at austintexas.gov/recovery.

• Multi-Agency Resource Centers with charging stations, food, laundry, and showers, as well as resources for cleanup and debris removal, will be open at the following locations and times:

North YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg: Thu., Feb. 9, 3-8pm

Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez: Fri., Feb. 10, 9am-7pm

ACC Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove: Sat., Feb. 11, 10am-4pm