News

AISD Picks a Search Team for New Superintendent

Picking the pickers

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., Feb. 3, 2023

AISD Picks a Search Team for New Superintendent

At a lean meeting last week (Jan. 26), the Austin ISD Board of Trustees hired a search firm to help the district look for its fourth superintendent in five years. GR Recruiting, which won the $42,000 contract, will be responsible for advertising the AISD opportunity, taking community input on the profile of an ideal candidate, finding candidates, and reviewing and screening applicants. In Texas, this search is usually done out of public view until a "sole finalist" is announced.

Trustee Noelita Lugo – who chaired the committee that recommended GR Recruiting to the board – stressed the importance of a transparent and rigorous hiring process. The search firm "is an investment for the district [that] gives us access to a far more expansive and growing pipeline of potential candidates. So not just current superintendents, but others who may not have otherwise known of the position but can be recruited." Over the last few weeks, the committee reviewed proposals from five firms, invited three to give oral presentations, invited two to a second meeting and called their references, and made its selection Jan. 23.

GR Recruiting will begin by laying out its timeline – trustees have said a new superintendent should be hired in June – followed by community engagement. During the search, Interim Superintendent Matias Segura emphasized, "stability does not mean being static and just sitting idly by." He presented on the district's top priorities for the next six months – among which are improvements to special education, multilingual education, teacher/staff morale (increasing pay being "top of the list"), and Mendez Middle School.

As part of the 2022 bond program, which Segura ran as the district's operations chief before taking over for departing Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays, architects are starting designs in the next few weeks. As for long-struggling Mendez, Segura said he toured the campus recently and he's hopeful that the new in-­district charter will raise the school's Texas Education Agency performance rating to a passing score in the next year.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin ISD
Superintendent Says AISD Will Honor Staff Health Accommodations Through End of Year
Superintendent Says AISD Will Honor Staff Health Accommodations Through End of Year
Online or in person? AISD readies for "all of the above"

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 30, 2020

Austin at Large: Equity Is Everybody’s Business
Austin at Large: Equity Is Everybody’s Business
We the people of Austin own the future of our schools

Mike Clark-Madison, Dec. 27, 2019

More by Maggie Q. Thompson
Ascension Solves Blue Cross Crisis, Moves On to Several Others
Ascension Solves Blue Cross Crisis, Moves On to Several Others
The nonprofit healthcare giant is under attack on many fronts

Feb. 3, 2023

Bill of the Week: Republicans Tell D.A.s to Bang Cymbals Together Like Animatronic Monkeys
Bill of the Week: Republicans Tell D.A.s to Bang Cymbals Together Like Animatronic Monkeys
New bill throws prosecutorial discretion out the window

Feb. 3, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin ISD, superintendent search, Matias Segura, Noelita Lugo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Solar Saturday Block Party & Black History Month Kickoff
Carver Cultural Center
KOOP 28th birthday bash w/ Brownout, Hot Texas Swing Band at Antone's Nightclub
Lunar New Year Celebration at Chinatown Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  