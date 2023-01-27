Headlines / Quote of the Week

He's the Only One for Me, John-lene: This week Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appointed only one Democrat, Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, to chair a Senate committee. Some conservative activists wanted to ban Democratic chairs entirely from the 15 positions.

Do We Ever Cross Your Mind: Dozens of Texas prisoners in solitary confinement continued into their third week of hunger striking this week. Prisoners from around Texas have been urging the state to end solitary, a practice that the United Nations deemed torture.

Why'd You Come in Here Filing That Bill: Gov. Greg Abbott last week indicated support for a Senate bill filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, that would ban foreign entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying land in Texas. Opponents say this will lead to an influx of anti-Asian attitudes while doing nothing to curb national security threats.

Two Doors Down They're Parkin' & Havin' a Party: Austin City Council's Mobility Committee rang in the new year with the announcement of a plan to address the years-long parking snafu along South Congress via a "parking and transportation management district," which would put meterless paid parking along SoCo.

Grid of Many Credits: An untested plan to fix the state's grid has created major rifts in the Lege. It would create "reliability credits" that electricity providers would purchase from power generators, with credits representing power generators' commitments to deliver electricity when the grid is stressed. Environmentalists say the plan will bring more natural gas power plants to Texas, while gas fans argue the "performance credit mechanism" won't bring enough.

It's All Wrong and It's Still Not Right: Pam Watts, the partner of a woman killed in an accident caused by San Marcos cop Ryan Hartman's drunken driving, says she rejects the weeping apology he gave in court. Hartman wanted the judge to reinstate his job with back pay. "Ryan has had 22 months and 15 days to show remorse," Watts said in her statement.

Islands in the Greenway: The second phase of the three-part Waterloo Greenway project is set to break ground this spring. The Confluence, as it's called, will connect Fourth Street to Lady Bird Lake through a system of interlocking trails. Once complete, visitors will be able to walk without ever interacting with cars.

I Will Always Loaves You: This week the Travis County Commissioners Court approved a $35 million contract for homelessness nonprofit Mobile Loaves and Fishes to add housing on its property. Federal funds come from the $110 million TravCo marked in 2021 to address the housing and homelessness crises.

Quote of the Week

"It's easy to be angry, hard to stay focused."

– Jen Wiseman, organizer of a pro-abortion protest at the Capitol on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade (read more)