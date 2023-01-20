Data, Dollars, and Defending Austin ISD at the Capitol

During its first meeting of 2023, Jan. 12, the Austin ISD Board of Trustees already had a full plate. Trustees are facing a teacher pay crisis, inequities in learning outcomes, the challenge of hiring a new superintendent, and the Texas Legislature in session. Here are the highlights:

• Money Moves. Trustees and district staff both emphasized increasing teacher pay in the 2023-24 budget, but how much salaries will improve is far from set. District staff proposed a minimum 5% raise for teachers, from a starting salary of about $52,000 to $54,000. "I'm not interested in a 5% raise for teachers," said Trustee Kevin Foster. "I'm interested in a thorough reimagining that matches what some places around the country have done. Yes, they're outliers, but they've shown it's possible for our starting teachers to make $70K."

• Effort for Equity. A representative from American Insti­tutes for Research (AIR), a research nonprofit hired by the district to run an equity assessment, detailed the research timeline. Through March, they'll be collecting and analyzing data. From April to June, they'll be hosting community conversations, with an aim to reach Indigenous, immigrant, and refugee communities. In October 2023, they'll have the results and a set of recommendations for the district.

• Superintendent Search. This month, the board will take its first tangible steps to find a new superintendent. Five search firms have submitted proposals to AISD; a subcommittee of trustees is researching each one and plans to make a recommendation to the full board by Jan. 23. At its Jan. 26 meeting, the board will vote to enter into a contract (and we'll find out how much that will cost at that meeting).

• Bills, Bills, Bills. For at least the next six months, each board info session will include an update on education-related happenings this legislative session, as trustees advocate on behalf of AISD at the Capitol. The district is watching for changes to the basic allotment of state funding for education, increased counselor/mental health supports, school safety measures, and continued efforts to lower property taxes (which fund schools).