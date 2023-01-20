News

Austin Guinea Pig Rescue on the Hunt for Serial Piggie-Dumper

Piggie PSA: Dumper, no dumping!

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., Jan. 20, 2023


A dumped piggie cared for by Austin Guinea Pig Rescue (Courtesy of Austin Guinea Pig Rescue)

Austin Guinea Pig Rescue is calling on Austinites to keep an eye out for piggie dumpers who have been leaving the pets on the side of I-35 and in bathrooms at city parks as far north as Cedar Park and as far south as Buda.

The 17-year-old nonprofit first received a call about piggies left in a Central Austin park in August 2021. Now they get two to three calls a month from hikers and bikers finding abandoned piggies. "We are guessing that this breeder was selling these satin piggies like crazy during the pandemic because people were home," says Elizabeth Frisch, president of the nonprofit. "That all came to a crashing halt last year and people stopped not only buying piggies but [started] surrendering them en masse to shelters."

Frisch says the dumper can reach out to the rescue to surrender all their animals "no questions asked," but until that happens, she hopes the community will look out for someone dumping guinea pigs, generally between 3 and 6pm – get their license plate number or stop to inform them that the rescue will take their surrendered pets.

If you're looking to adopt, Austin Guinea Pig Rescue has 30 piggies and Second Chance Cavy Rescue has 150 up for adoption.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
Data, Dollars, and Defending Austin ISD at the Capitol
Data, Dollars, and Defending Austin ISD at the Capitol
Highlights from the AISD Board of Trustees’ first meeting in 2023

Jan. 20, 2023

Bill of the Week: Should Businesses Get to Go Green or Avoid Guns?
Bill of the Week: Should Businesses Get to Go Green or Avoid Guns?
A new bill would repeal anti-boycott legislation

Jan. 20, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, Second Chance Cavy Rescue, Cedar Park, Buda, Elizabeth Frisch, animal welfare

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Octavitas With Los Reyes Magos
Puerto Rican Cultural Center
Christian Wiggs/Steven Feifke Sextet at Monks Jazz Club
Boogie & BBQ with McCain Duo at First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Pecan, Pflugerville
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  