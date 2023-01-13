News

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

Ascension Texas faces accusations of putting profits over people

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., Jan. 13, 2023


Seton Shoal Creek Hospital (Photo by Seton / CC BY-SA 3.0)

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.

By BCBSTX's own count, about 66,000 of their members accessed Ascension providers or facilities at some point last year, so about that many people could be affected if Ascension becomes out-of-network for their members. (Although, importantly, Blue Cross always covers emergency room visits for serious or life-threatening ailments, regardless of whether a hospital is in network.)

Ascension has not responded to the Chron­icle's questions, but announced in a statement that they're looking for a "commitment to reasonable terms." Meanwhile, BCBSTX's own statement points out that Ascension "is already one of the most expensive health systems in the Austin and Central Texas area. As a customer-owned health insurance industry leader in Texas for more than 90 years, it is important to stand up for affordable care."

Although, as a nonprofit, Ascension describes profits as "excess of revenues and gains over expenses and losses" and avoids more than $1 billion each year in taxes, its CEO earned $13 million last year, per the December 2022 New York Times report. A former CEO, who in 2007 said, "We are a [Cath­olic] ministry. We're not a business," now leads the nonprofit's investment arm and earned about $11 million in his first year in that role. The Times found that while executive salaries swell, Ascension has been running on skeletal hospital staffs to bolster the bottom line – "emblematic of the industrywide movement to keep labor costs low."

To understand how that model affected patients, the Times focused on hospitals in Illinois and Michigan where nurses had started unions. They found delayed surgeries; patients who had waited for hours on gurneys with serious, time-sensitive ailments; and instances of patients with gaping bed sores because nurses weren't able to reposition them often enough.

In September, staff at Austin's own Ascen­sion Seton Medical Center unionized. Samantha Steel, an eight-year Ascension employee, declared that "nurses are performing more than just their nursing job. A lot of times they're having to do the clinical assistants' jobs, the janitorial jobs. The desk clerks have been reduced [and] charge nurses are having to answer phones that are ringing nonstop. Charge nurses are having to take patients because we don't have enough RNs."

Ascension's partnership with Central Health to treat low-income Central Texans has also been on shaky ground since at least last May. Starting in 2012, the two have collaborated to provide health care to 25,000 Medical Access Program (MAP) members, low-income uninsured locals. But per an op-ed submitted by Ascension Texas to the Chronicle in May, "We stand at an impasse with our longtime partner." It explained that demand for medical services has exceeded the program's 25,000-patient design by about 4,000 patients, but "Central Health has refused to provide funding to support Ascension Seton's care of these additional MAP members. This budget shortfall now runs in the tens of millions of dollars."

So, what's to become of Ascension hospitals if 29,000 MAP patients and 66,000 Blue Cross members are largely cut off from their facilities? We'll sniff around and let you know what we find out.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
Texas Lege Preview: These Bills Deserve to Die
Texas Lege Preview: These Bills Deserve to Die
Four of the worst measures filed (so far) for the 88th

Jan. 13, 2023

Texas Lege Preview: The Only Exception in Post-<i>Roe</i> Texas
Texas Lege Preview: The Only Exception in Post-Roe Texas
Legislators wrangle over birth control, rape, and travel

Jan. 13, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ascension Seton, Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Central Health

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Linda Lindas, Ghost Wolves [outside]
Mohawk
KUTX 10th birthday concert series w/ Why Bonnie, Sun June, Redbud at Antone's Nightclub
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  