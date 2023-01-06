News

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD 47

“... Actually figuring out solutions to our epidemic of gun violence”

By Lina Fisher, Fri., Jan. 6, 2023

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD 47
Courtesy of Vikki Goodwin

Rep. Vikki Goodwin, who's served on both the Environ­mental Regulation and the Homeland Security & Public Safety committee, has taken on a seemingly impossible task in this Texas Legislature: gun regulation. Having filed 12 separate bills relating to bolstering waiting periods, background checks, and more, Goodwin says she'll "start with making sure the committee that hears the bills is interested in actually figuring out solutions to our epidemic of gun violence. Right now, it's made up of people that are very open to loosening gun laws."

She says she'll continue to prioritize pay increases for teachers and state employees, and will join Rep. Erin Zwiener in pushing back against anti-LGBTQ bills and "any that limit access to contraception." She'll also try to strengthen the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is under Sunset review, by raising its maximum penalty for violators and tightening regulations around multiple concrete plants in the same area to account for "cumulative impacts that are bad for people's health."

Goodwin has also filed bills that would address Austin-specific issues. One would legalize ranked choice voting for state offices and school boards, and another (not yet filed) would allow it for municipalities that have already adopted RCV in their city charters – as Austin voters did in May 2021. Another bill would give counties with a population of 1 million or more the authority to enforce a wildland-urban interface building code to mitigate wildfire risk; Austin was the first major city in Texas to incorporate such a code into its land use regulations (in 2020), but California has had a statewide WUI mandate for decades.

Goodwin says she's optimistic about bipartisan possibilities in the 88th Lege, compared to the COVID-restricted opportunities for dialogue last session: "I think it'll be much better this time around."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Lina Fisher
Your Electric Bill Is About to Go Way Up
Your Electric Bill Is About to Go Way Up
Dec. 9: Council approves new Austin Energy rates; advocates disappointed.

Dec. 16, 2022

Fentanyl ODs Spur Health Crisis
Fentanyl ODs Spur Health Crisis
June 3: The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously declares the opioid overdose epidemic a public health crisis.

Dec. 16, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

88th Legislature, Vikki Goodwin, gun violence, gun control, TCEQ, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sara Weinshenk + Kim Congdon
Vulcan Gas Company
Blue Lapis Light: Life & Breath at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Free Week w/ the Crack Pipes, High Heavens, Tyler Keith, Narrow Haunts at The 13th Floor
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  