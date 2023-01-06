News

Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD 46

“I try to keep the lines of communication open [and] help them ... so they’ll help me”

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Jan. 6, 2023

Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD 46
Courtesy of Sheryl Cole

Rep. Sheryl Cole laughed when asked how she would pass the bills she has filed this session, given that she's a Democrat and Republicans have an 85-65 majority in the Texas House. She described the oft-cited formula – the cultivation of personal relationships with political opponents – that supposedly makes representative government work.

"I try to keep the lines of communication open and talk to them about things that don't have anything to do with the Legislature," she said of her Republican colleagues, many of whom are arguing against taking any input from Democrats, let alone allowing them to chair committees, as all four GOP House speakers have done since the party reclaimed the chamber in 2002. (Look up former Rep. Matt Rinaldi, now chair of the Republican Party of Texas, to see the message in its purest form.) "I try to help them on ideas they need help on so they'll help me on the ideas that I need help on."

Cole is hoping this approach can move bills that, among other things, would allow Austin emergency medical services medics attending public universities to get the same tuition exemptions as firefighters (House Bill 683), require law enforcement to properly mark their vehicles (HB 684), and legalize fentanyl testing strips to address the overdose crisis (HB 685), an idea that's already garnered support from key members across the aisle.

In addition to working her bills, Cole will challenge Republican efforts to pass a "school choice" voucher program to divert tax dollars now paid to public education toward private schools. This is a big prize for the GOP's cultural warriors, both religious and secular; Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and other Republican leaders have lined up behind Senate Bill 176, which rural Republicans oppose strongly and which Cole says would have a devastating effect on public education.

"I know they're going after vouchers pretty strongly, and that will really hurt us if they get that," Cole said. "The House Democratic Caucus will be all over that. We'll come up with a coordinated strategy to have points of order and amendments to put on it."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Brant Bingamon
Gravely Ill Inmates Awaiting Trial in Hays County Jail See No Improvements
Gravely Ill Inmates Awaiting Trial in Hays County Jail See No Improvements
Is anyone here a doctor?

Jan. 6, 2023

George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer
George Floyd Attorney Joins Family of Hays County ER Patient Killed by Officer
“They say he was running away – he’s 300 pounds, shackled, with his pants falling down. He ain’t running nowhere.”

Jan. 6, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

school vouchers, Sheryl Cole, Greg Abbott, 88th Legislature

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sara Weinshenk + Kim Congdon
Vulcan Gas Company
Blue Lapis Light: Life & Breath at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Free Week w/ the Crack Pipes, High Heavens, Tyler Keith, Narrow Haunts at The 13th Floor
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  