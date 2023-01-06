Headlines / Quote of the Week

Hey Hey, My My, I-35 Can Never Die: TxDOT has released its most detailed description of its I-35 expansion plans yet – a 7,000+-page draft environmental impact statement (here: bit.ly/3IjZ1rn). TxDOT's preferred design would seize less land (displacing 107 homes and businesses) but wouldn't wipe out a 70-unit affordable housing complex.

Searchin' for a Health Insurance of Gold: Ascension Seton hospitals could be cutting ties with Blue Cross Blue Shield members next month. Ascension and BCBS Texas, the largest provider in the state by market share, are working on a new agreement. An Ascension statement says if BCBSTX can't provide reasonable contract terms, Ascension Texas hospitals will be out-of-network for BCBSTX members starting Feb. 1, 2023.

Almost Cut My Affordability Committee: The enigmatic Regional Affordability Committee hasn't met in three years, the Statesman pointed out this week. Two years ago, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes got a seat on the committee (which includes officials from Travis and Williamson counties). After months of her aides asking city staffers, "Who is in charge of this committee?" her team doesn't have a concrete answer.

For What Tesla's Worth: As Tesla's shares continue to slide (down more than 65% in the past year), Elon Musk is no longer the world's wealthiest person, per Forbes. Even though the company sold a record 1.3 million cars last year, it missed its annual growth target.

Southern Man, or 20 of Them: Austin's own U.S. Rep. Chip Roy was one of about 20 right-wing Republicans in Congress who blocked the party Tuesday from selecting Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker – the first time in a century that's happened. Roy's also demanding changes to rules he says keep the power of Congress in an elite group.

Rockin' in the Not-at-All Free World: Austin Public Health is conducting a basic needs services survey in Austin and Travis County to see which programs low-income community members want greater investment in – existing resources include support for paying utilities, buying groceries, and signing up for health insurance, but the survey also asks participants to weigh in on other help they need. The survey: bit.ly/3GBoOtH.

The Ban and the Damage Done: Texas recorded only three abortions to save the life of a mother in August 2022, according to new data released by Texas Health and Human Services. In 2019, before abortion was outlawed, Texas saw an average of about 12 pregnancy-related deaths a month, per data from the state's December 2022 report on maternal mortality. The math doesn't look great if we can expect 12 pregnancy-related deaths per month and only three lifesaving abortions.

Quote of the Week

"This is a Council that tried to avoid controversy. We just weren't very good at it."

– Outgoing Mayor Steve Adler, adding that politically fraught moves are often the right ones