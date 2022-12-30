Public Notice: A Mayor (and a Superintendent) for All of Austin

Just after election day, much was made of the fact that while Kirk Watson won the mayoral race overall with 50.4% of the vote, he actually trailed Celia Israel in Travis County, where 97% of us live, by 17 votes. "Kirk Watson has been elected as mayor of Austin for the third time – and he's got Williamson County voters to thank for it," was the lead in our next day's wrap-up. But last week the county clerk announced that when all the provisional ballots were verified and counted, it turns out that Watson won Travis County by 30 votes – 55,292 to 55,262, or 50.014% of the county's vote (for you statistic geeks, Israel's original margin needed an extra decimal place, at 50.0077%). It makes no actual difference, but it's a little morale boost for the once and future mayor, that was palpable in the statement he released in reaction: "I am happy that with provisional ballots now counted, our campaign prevailed in Travis County, as well as Wil­liam­son and Hays Counties. Neverthe­less, the narrow margin obviously emphasizes the urgency of bringing our community together around new ways to solve old problems. I am ready to get to work with the City Council, city staff and community leaders to start making real progress in the new year."

Indeed, he may well be feeling more urgency than he originally bargained for when he decided to run for the office. Watson was first elected mayor over a quarter-century ago, when the job was quite different from what it is now. He sat through his share of marathon meetings during his four-and-a-half years on the dais, but he was often able to use his personal charm to sweet talk or arm-twist off the dais, in a way that may not be as easy now as it used to be.

Meanwhile, the incoming City Council intends to be very activist. Some are also inexperienced in the ways of City Hall, and in the realities of their jobs. Anxious to get things done, but perhaps not clear on how to get there, or of the unintended consequences, I suspect that as a group they'll tend to "move fast and break things," as the Facebook motto once went. And Celia Israel would've been the natural leader of that group; indeed, she was actively supported by at least three sitting CMs. But she lost, and they got Watson instead, which may be awkward. So, how he and his Council react to each other will be interesting to watch.

Then too, he's only in for two years, until the mayoral elections move to coincide with the presidential cycle. So there's another question: Will he want another full term? And will voters want him at that point? That part will likely depend on how well he gets on with his Council.

Also last week, over in our other local elected body (apologies to the Austin Community College Board, who just don't do anything controversial enough to get our attention), the Austin ISD Board of Trustees on Dec. 15 voted unanimously to appoint Matias Segura as the district's next interim superintendent; he'll take over the reins on Jan. 3, when the current acting super, Anthony Mays, moves on to head Alief ISD in the Houston area. Segura is a conservative choice by the board: He has zero educational experience – as chief of operations his expertise is in construction management and real estate – and AISD Equity Officer Dr. Stephanie Hawley was a popular alternative, seen as someone who'd shake things up more. But Segura's mother was a teacher, and he's an AISD grad himself, and he must have impressed the board in his interview, because even the more activist members were enthusiastic and even emotional in welcoming him to the new role, however temporary it may be – they expect to hire a new permanent superintendent in June. Meanwhile, even in the caretaker role, a lot of Segura's attention will no doubt be focused on his operations role, as the district begins work on the $2.4 billion bond package that voters approved last month.