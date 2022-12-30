Headlines / Quote of the Week

Mamas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Pythons: In a true Christmas miracle, a 16-foot python who's been roaming Austin since at least July slowed down enough in the cold weather for the Austin Animal Center to catch him. Snow – an albino reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world – was warming up in a Coronado Hills garage.

On the Road Against Best Interests: Three busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' house in Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather. Gov. Greg Abbott doubled down on the busing policy Tuesday, tweeting that Texas has bused over 8,000 migrants to D.C. and that "we're providing relief to local communities overwhelmed by President Biden's open border policies."

Airplane Staying Parked Right on the Ground: The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had more than 140 flight cancellations Tuesday. Southwest Airlines accounted for 120 of those and canceled thousands of flights this week, blaming the nationwide impact of Winter Storm Elliott, amid tweets about a strike. Shockingly, Southwest Airlines had not responded to our request for comment as of press time.

Hello Water: Austin Water has a new director, with 29 years of experience in the water utility sector, according to the city. Shay Ralls Roalson was one in a field of 55 applicants, City Manager Spencer Cronk's office said Tuesday, and has been assistant director of Austin Water since April 2020. She starts in her new role Jan. 1.

The Alleged Troublemaker: City Council Member Paige Ellis is in hot water after the city's Ethics Review Commission issued her a letter of notification documenting a handful of campaign contributions that exceeded campaign finance rules and weren't returned to donors fast enough. Earlier this month, the commission held a hearing on a complaint brought against Ellis' 2022 reelection campaign, alleging 19 instances of taking amounts above city limits.

My Heroes Have Always Been Counselors: The waitlist is continuing to grow for psychiatric beds in Texas. KUT reported that as of late December, more than 840 in-patient psychiatric beds at Texas state hospitals are unavailable due to an ongoing staffing shortage. That's more than a third of the state's psychiatric beds.

Pollution River: A coalition of environmental groups called Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue announced its opposition last week to the proposed 5,000-seat concert venue near Dripping Springs at 14820 Fitzhugh Rd. They worry about harm to Barton Creek, more traffic on narrow roads, and noise/light pollution. The Californian developers at Blizexas LLC say they have a traffic management plan and would create 200 local jobs.

Quote of the Week

"The current border crisis is not a COVID crisis."

– Justice Neil Gorsuch’s dissent, after the Supreme Court decided Tuesday that Title 42, the border restriction blocking entry due to COVID-19, will remain in effect