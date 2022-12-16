Top 10 Quotes of the Week

1) "This happened on our watch in 2022 – an epic backslide of human rights. We can't go around that, we can't gloss over it – we have to go through it. And it is going to change us forever."

– Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder of Whole Woman's Health, on the loss of Roe v. Wade (July 8)

2) "If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now."

– Employee at Moviehouse & Eatery, where a moviegoer released a live bat during a Batman showing (March 11)

3) "You must tell the truth while you testify. This is not your show."

– Judge Maya Guerra Gamble to Alex Jones, during testimony in Jones' Sandy Hook trial (Aug. 5)

4) "I feel tired of men, and especially Republican men, telling women what to do."

– Janet Bernson, 72-year-old Austin protester who embraced the women's movement of the 1970s, during the May 3 march at the Capitol (May 6)

5) "You have a bulletproof vest. I had nothing."

– Referring to police, Robb Elementary teacher Arnulfo Reyes, whose 11 students were killed May 24 (June 10)

6) "This is on you. Until you choose to do something about it, this will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state."

– Beto O'Rourke, interrupting Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on the Uvalde school shooting (May 27)

7) "Go back to Cancún!"

– One fan among the many booing and flipping off Sen. Ted Cruz at a Yankees game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 23 (Oct. 28)

8) "There's something about living in a red state that makes you scrappy, because Texas Democrats know how to fight. ... It's what this moment demands, and national Democrats don't have it."

– Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, at the Texas Democratic Party convention in Dallas (July 22)

9) "I yield the rest of my time, but fuck this."

– A speaker at a Los Angeles City Council meeting, after cursing out the racists on the dais who were exposed by a secret recording (Oct. 14)

10) "We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

– Resolution approved as part of the Texas GOP's official platform (June 24)