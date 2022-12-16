News

Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People

Nov. 11: Voters in RRISD soundly reject an attempt by MAGA and QAnon-aligned conservatives – including former Austin Council Member Don Zimmerman – to capture five seats on the school board.

By Brant Bingamon, Fri., Dec. 16, 2022


Round Rock ISD voters said no to a MAGA takeover at the polls this November (Illustration by Zeke Barbaro / Getty Images)

"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.

Harrison's metaphor was apt. The sensation of free fall continued through weeks of research, as we heard accounts of used tampons sent to her and her supporters by far-right foes allied with her opponent Zimmerman and the Round Rock One Family slate. We collected information on dominionist Christian billionaires from West Texas who had donated thousands of dollars toward winning the RRISD school board.

As we fell down the hole, we encountered Trustees Danielle Weston and Mary Bone, also part of this One Family crowd, whom our sources blamed for sowing chaos in the district. At board meetings that could last until 2am, participants called Black parents "racists," got arrested for obstructing meetings, and spurred death threats toward Harrison, RRISD's only Black trustee, and toward Board Secretary Amy Weir. We heard a great deal that didn't make it into the piece: details on lawsuits and counter-lawsuits filed against trustees by the warring factions of the board; allegations that Weston and Bone had illegally shared ­private school board business with their political allies; and the alleged connections of Round Rock's right-wing community to figures like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the leader of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, recently convicted of conspiring to overthrow the government.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Brant Bingamon
Voters Decide Final Three Austin City Council Members
Voters Decide Final Three Austin City Council Members
Zo Qadri, Ryan Alter, José Velásquez secure wins

Dec. 14, 2022

Family Decries Police
Family Decries Police "Murder" As APD Releases Troubling Incident Video
Moonesinghe shot from behind within moments of APD arrival

Dec. 2, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Round Rock ISD, One Family PAC, QAnon

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Peter Grosz
ColdTowne Theater
Texas Gentlemen, Croy & the Boys at Sagebrush
The Watchmaker's Song
at Neill-Cochran House Museum
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  