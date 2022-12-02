Austin Rebates for E-Bikes Double

Ready to make a new and green choice when it comes to transportation? On Nov. 14, Austin Energy and Austin Trans­porta­tion made a proposal to address the city of Austin's desire to increase the adoption of electric bike ownership. The memorandum, directed to the mayor and City Council, proposes a financial incentive program to double existing electric bike rebates starting Jan. 1 of 2023.

For any rebate submitted starting 2023, an individual can expect to receive doubled rebates depending on what tier of e-bike purchase they fall into. For example, an individual purchase of an electric bicycle between $500 and $999 is currently eligible for a rebate of $100, while the changes would double that to $200. Whether you are thinking of upgrading your current e-bike or are considering an alternative method of transportation, consider submitting your rebate request in January to rake in the green while staying green.

Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy, and Richard Mendoza, interim director of Austin Transportation, have made sure to include rebate rates for those participating in Austin Energy's customer assistance program (CAP) to launch alongside the increases. For Austinites who buy an e-bike of at least $500 or more and are eligible for CAP – e.g., members of federal or local assistance programs such as SNAP or Medicaid – an extra $100-$700 rebate may be granted.

In June, the city of Austin passed a resolution to strengthen incentives for e-bike purchases in order to "take action to fight the global climate crisis" and "address the local affordability crisis." Adjustments to current rebate plans and the creation of low-interest loans to purchase e-bikes were some of the proposed solutions. Sargent and Mendoza's memorandum to the city intends to address the concerns of the resolution.