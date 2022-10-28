Headlines / Quote of the Week

The St. Louis Cardinal Sins: A former lieutenant of the Plano Police Department said in court Monday that Austin police detectives mishandled their investigation into the fatal shooting of Moriah Wilson, for which Kaitlin Armstrong is currently being accused. By Nov. 9, the judge will decide whether evidence gained through Armstrong's arrest warrant should be suppressed.

The Boston Red Vax: The Texas Department of State Health Services website removed wording that "children need all CDC-recommended vaccines" to attend public school after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule. In an open letter to Texas parents, state reps of the wing nut Texas Freedom Caucus praised DSHS's move.

The (Actual) New York Yankees: After being heckled at a Yankees game the day before, Sen. Ted Cruz was interrupted by protestors chanting, "Vote for climate change now!" on The View. When asked whether Joe Biden was the legitimate victor of the 2020 presidential election during the show, Cruz asked, "So it's illegitimate when Republicans win but not when Democrats win?"

The Los Angeles Rogers: This week a judge dropped voter fraud charges against Hervis Rogers, a Houston man who gained national attention after waiting hours to cast his ballot in the March 2020 primaries and subsequently having Attorney General Ken Paxton order his arrest for voting while on parole.

The New York Meds: On Monday, Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, an active partner of Travis County in combating the opioid overdose epidemic, received close to 10,000 doses of naloxone, a lifesaving overdose reversal drug, from humanitarian aid organization District Relief. It's a one-time donation.

The Chicago Pups: On Monday, the Office of the City Auditor held the first of three community engagement meetings scheduled this fall, ahead of its audit of Animal Services, which has been facing overcrowding, falling standards of care, and employee disgruntlement for years. The office will identify an external expert knowledgeable in no-kill policies to assist, and the final audit will be completed early 2023.

The Houston Tornados: A tornado touched down in Jarrell for several miles Monday night, damaging at least three dozen of the town's structures, including a fire station that lost 8 square feet of its roof.

The San Francisco Grants: On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court voted to accept a $150,000 grant from the St. David's Foundation to address discrepancies in broadband infrastructure and device ownership to promote digital access equity.

Quote of the Week

"Go back to Cancún!"

– One fan among the many booing and flipping off Sen. Ted Cruz at a Yankees game against the Houston Astros Sunday