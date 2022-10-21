Public Notice: The Ghosts of Austin’s Future

Austin City Council races are nominally nonpartisan, but make no mistake: Over the past decades, two factions have developed whose differences on land use policy are as sharply divided as are Democrats and Republicans on the larger stage. Through most of Mayor Steve Adler's tenure, he led a pretty solid 7-4 urbanist majority in trying to rewrite the Land Development Code, but when that rewrite process failed, that morphed into a 5-5-1 in the election two years ago, with Republican Mackenzie Kelly joining the neighborhood side and Vanessa Fuentes as yet untested on major code issues, but so far shaping up as a pragmatic swing vote.

There are six seats up for grabs in the election that starts Monday (see our endorsements). Two incumbents will win reelection easily (Paige Ellis and Natasha Harper-Madison), and José Velásquez is a heavy favorite to succeed Pio Renteria and will likely continue his policy direction, but with more energy. So that leaves three vacant seats to be decided, and therein lies the big question, at least regarding land use policy. The retiring Council members are two key allies on the neighborhood side, Ann Kitchen and Kathie Tovo. Each has a designated successor who largely wants to carry on their policies (Ken Craig and Linda Guerrero respectively), along with a number of urbanist challengers who see this as an opportunity to flip the script back. Then there's the mayor's race, featuring two very different styles and support: retiring Texas Rep. Celia Israel's campaign has been aggressive, issue-oriented, and pugnacious, and while she has little direct experience with land use issues, the urbanist hawks have flocked to her and she's embraced them. Ex-mayor and ex-Texas Sen. Kirk Watson's style is diametrically opposed, preferring to twist arms in a back room rather than making demands from a soapbox. He was not loved by the neighborhoods during his previous reign 20-plus years ago, but the years, and differences with CodeNEXT, have likely shifted his perspective there.

Consider the very different potential City Councils listed at right; those bodies would clearly have two different visions for Austin land use policy. But no matter who you support, you may or may not get what you wish for.

Israel best case: Emboldened by an 8-3 majority on most development votes (but still without a 9-2 supermajority), Council manages to push through an LDC rewrite that's both broader and more targeted than CodeNEXT – while avoiding the hubris that killed the last effort. It won't be perfect, and there won't be time for any small-area planning, of course, but it will be done, and we'll start to get an actual read on how much city code actually affects housing cost and availability. Then perhaps attention moves on to Development Services, which is a known time- and money-suck for builders.

Israel worst case: Her administration tries to govern the same way her campaign rhetoric has sounded, and – déjà vu – bulls its way into the same dead end as the last Council did. And we've wasted another two years.

Watson best case: With a new, if tentative, 7-4 majority for planning and collaboration, a lot of the low-hanging fruit that's gotten held up while we wait for a grand solution gets swept up quickly, as Wat­son flexes his muscles. Meanwhile, his idea of creating district-level plans tied to enforceable housing goals starts to take shape. Both recalcitrant neighborhood associations and urbanist libertarians get a taste of the iron fist inside Watson's velvet glove, and are equally unhappy. But after two years, there are small-area plans in place and underway that are both more aggressive than what was in CodeNEXT and have neighborhood signoff.

Watson worst case: It turns out that YIMBYs can be every bit as obstructionist as NIMBYs, and neighborhood associations may not want to play either. Plan B? Wait for 2024 and another job change.

Busy weekend, even beyond Austin FC and the Grand Prix:

• The 36th annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is Sat.-Sun., Oct. 22-23; learn more or get tickets at aiaaustinhomestour.com.

• The 20th and Final Harvest Classic European and Vintage Motorcycle Rally is in Luckenbach this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and into Sunday morning. See more or help them out at harvestclassic.org.

The sixth annual Austin Green Awards, honoring sustainability and design innovation in Austin, is this coming Wed., Oct. 26, at the Sunset Room, 310 E. Third. Get tickets and more info at atxgreenawards.org.