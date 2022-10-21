Headlines / Quote of the Week

Surfin' AUS: Austin may be home to the world's largest man-made surf park. A 12-acre Surf Lake would be "surrounded by sandy beach, boardwalks, restaurants, hotels," and shopping at the 400-acre Pura Vida community south of the airport, per the press release.

Wipe Out (Your Debt): Since Friday, more than 8 million Americans have filled out online applications for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2023. Federal borrowers will save at least $10,000.

King of the Serfs: The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday that two-thirds of state university board members are donors to Gov. Greg Abbott. Retiring state Rep. Lyle Larson, R-San Antonio, told the Tribune that constituents have been told they'd have a better chance for a state board or commission seat after a sizable donation. In 2017, Larson carried an unsuccessful bill to block these appointees from donating more $2,500 annually to the governor who appoints them.

Hope You Misir-Lose: Also Tuesday, the Tribune reported that Abbott has raised more campaign cash than any Texas politician in the state's history, raising $348 million total (adjusted for inflation) since his first statewide run in 1995. Since launching his first gubernatorial campaign in 2013, Abbott has raised an average of $87,793 per day – $20,000 more than the median Texas household's yearly income.

Catch a Wave Underground: As part of drought preparedness efforts, Austin Water is seeking public input on its plan for an underground water storage project through a series of workshops in Lee, Bastrop, and Travis counties, plus Zoom sessions Oct. 25 and 27.

Bustin' Surfboards (and Viruses?): Austin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott may help prevent the next pandemic – he's set to act as one of the project leaders for UT's newly established Center for Pandemic Decision Science. The center will focus on studying the challenges that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve future pandemic response.

Let's Go Trippin' to Temple: A pumpkin patch fire in Temple, blamed on a cigarette, left 70 cars scorched at the Robinson Family Farm this week. Bell County firefighters got it under control in a few hours.

Pipeline to a Degree: An interim legislative committee voted unanimously this week to recommend an outcomes-based funding model for Texas community colleges that directly ties state support to students' rates of graduation and transfer to four-year universities. The Higher Education Coordinating Board will review and submit its recommendations by Nov. 1 in anticipation of next year's legislative session.

Quote of the Week

"Oh, those are so top secret."

– Then-President Donald Trump, referring in 2019 to letters from Kim Jong Un that he shared with Bob Woodward, in a recording released Oct. 18