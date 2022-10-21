General Election Info for Travis County
Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Fri., Oct. 21, 2022
Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within four years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation.
No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.
Additional Election Info:
Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)
Williamson County: wilco.org/departments/election or 512/943-1630
Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779
Early Voting Locations
Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm
CENTRAL
*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second
Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller
Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.
LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River
Travis County Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis
SOUTH
*Southpark Meadows #500 (near Hobby Lobby), 9600 S. I-35
Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.
One Texas Center Room 325, 505 Barton Springs Rd.
Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon
Randalls Flagship – West Lake Hills, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.
South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland
Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter
NORTH
*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville
Balcones Woods Shopping Center, 11150 Research #102
Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Dr. Ste. 100-A, Pflugerville
Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg
Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker
RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill
EAST
*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave
Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina
Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973
Conley-Guerrero Sr. Activity Ctr., 808 Nile
Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove
Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr.
Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez
Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290
WEST
*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park
Lake Travis ISD Educational Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N.
Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway
Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center Dr.
Randalls – Steiner Ranch, 5145 FM 620 N.
Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of TX Hwy. N.
Westminster Presbyterian, 3208 Exposition
*Mega-center polling site
