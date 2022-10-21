General Election Info for Travis County

Travis County voters may vote at any "vote center" (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within four years) issued by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. Visit countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections for a list of acceptable forms of ID and supporting documentation.

No photo ID is required when voting by mail, except for first-time voters who did not include ID information when registering. You will receive a notice with your ballot if ID is required.

Additional Election Info:

Travis County: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/departments/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson County: wilco.org/departments/election or 512/943-1630

Hays County: hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-election or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm

CENTRAL

*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Energy Headquarters, 4815 Mueller

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

LBJ School of Public Affairs, 2315 Red River

Travis County Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th

UT Flawn Academic Ctr., 2304 Whitis

SOUTH

*Southpark Meadows #500 (near Hobby Lobby), 9600 S. I-35

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy.

One Texas Center Room 325, 505 Barton Springs Rd.

Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon

Randalls Flagship – West Lake Hills, 3300 Bee Caves Rd.

South Austin Rec Ctr., 1100 Cumberland

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter

NORTH

*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W. Pecan St., Pflugerville

Balcones Woods Shopping Center, 11150 Research #102

Elevate Event, 15806 Windermere Dr. Ste. 100-A, Pflugerville

Gus Garcia Rec Ctr., 1201 E. Rundberg

Disability Rights Texas, 2222 W. Braker

RRISD Hartfield Performing Arts Center, 5800 McNeil

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill

EAST

*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina

Community Ctr. at Del Valle, 3518 FM 973

Conley-Guerrero Sr. Activity Ctr., 808 Nile

Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Dr.

Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez

Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290

WEST

*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park

Lake Travis ISD Educa­tion­al Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N.

Lakeway Activity Ctr., 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

Old Quarry Library, 7051 Village Center Dr.

Randalls – Steiner Ranch, 5145 FM 620 N.

Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of TX Hwy. N.

Westminster Presbyterian, 3208 Exposition

*Mega-center polling site

Follow our November 2022 election coverage at austinchronicle.com/elections.