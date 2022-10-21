News

Answers to Your Questions About Voting by Mail in Travis County

Stay home and vote?

Fri., Oct. 21, 2022

Q: How do I check the status of my application for a mail ballot?

A: Visit votetravis.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and choose the "BBM Status" button.

Q: I've completed my ballot. What's the deadline for turning it in?

A: Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 9. Mail to the address above, or hand-deliver to the County Clerk's Office at 5501 Airport Blvd. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Q: If I apply for a ballot, can I still vote in person if I so decide? If so, what steps do I take?

A: Yes. If you already received a ballot, bring it to an early voting polling location to surrender it to an early voting clerk. You'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally. If you don't bring the mail ballot, you'll have to sign an affidavit saying you didn't mail in the ballot; you'll then vote provisionally.

Q: How do I vote if I don't receive my ballot in time?

A: You'll need to go to a polling location and fill out an affidavit (see above).

