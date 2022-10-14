Headlines / Quote of the Week

Long Center Iced Tea: On Tuesday, the Austin Monitor reported the Long Center for the Performing Arts is likely to be chosen as the organization to oversee the city's Live Music Fund, after being the only applicant for the chance to manage the fund's recipient selection and disbursement process.

Californication: As election season and its theatrics begin to ramp up, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign put a billboard on South Congress that says, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help." It's one of several Newsom campaign-funded billboards in states that have banned abortion.

Blotchy Mary: The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is asking fishermen to report signs of blotchy bass syndrome to support research being conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey and West Virginia University. Bass Pro Shops is doing weekly drawings of gift cards (up to $3,000) for those who report symptoms.

Piña Kamala: Vice President Kamala Harris visited Austin on Saturday, speaking on reproductive rights at the LBJ Library and keynoting Texas Democrats' annual Johnson-Jordan fundraising event.

Moji-total Loss: A Connecticut jury decided Wednesday how much Alex Jones must pay in damages to Sandy Hook families for claiming the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax – just shy of a BILLION dollars.

ACL Spritz: A few unfortunates did not have a good time at Zilker Park on ACL Weekend One, as Austin EMS responded to 234 incidents during the festival, transporting 16 people to local hospitals. The majority of incidents were related to heat exhaustion, with one person experiencing cardiac arrest, reported KVUE. Weekend Two goers are forewarned: Stay hydrated.

Not-So-Hot Teddy: Also at ACL, country singer-songwriter-turned-pop megastar Kacey Musgraves put a small spin on her song "High Horse" to call out U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz during her performance. "'Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth – Ted Cruz!"

French Seventy-Find a New Job: The Uvalde school district decided to suspend its entire police department last Friday and put two high-ranking officials on administrative leave, following another round of community protest and frustration. Hours after the announcement, Superintendent Hal Harrell said he plans to retire.

Vax on the Beach: Flu season is getting an early start this year as the CDC reported a high volume of flu and respiratory illness in the state last month. Don't forget a flu shot and to test for both COVID and flu when sick.

Quote of the Week

"I yield the rest of my time, but fuck this."

– A speaker at Tuesday’s Los Angeles City Council meeting, after cursing out the racists on the dais who were exposed by a secret recording this week. See “Austin at Large.”