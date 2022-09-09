News

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Fri., Sept. 9, 2022


Beto O'Rourke, on his third month of his Drive for Texas Town Hall tour, made a stop at the Long Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 6. By the end, he'll have held around 70 public events across more than 5,000 miles all over the state. (Photo by John Anderson)

"E" Is for Evidence: A federal judge in Florida ruled in Donald Trump's favor on Monday, Sept. 5, saying a special master will be selected for Trump to review documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. The ruling will also temporarily block the Justice Department from using the materials in its current investigation of Trump, though it's unclear as of press time if the DOJ will appeal.

"G" Is for Gasoline: After 12 weeks of continuous price decreases, some North Texas gas stations have seen their gas prices dip below $3 per gallon, a seven-month low for the area. The cost of a gallon of gas in Dallas peaked at $4.84 on June 16, having been only $2.88 this time last year.

"I" Is for Innocent: As millions of Ukrainians have been pushed out of their homeland amid war, the Trinity Episcopal School in Austin is offering weekend classes to Ukrainian parents and children to help them adjust to life in Texas, KUT reported Tuesday. Natalya Garryshko, one of the school's leaders, said some Ukrainian kids who don't speak English have been making their first Austin friends there.

"M" Is for Money: Following in the city of Austin's footsteps, Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a measure to increase the minimum wage for county workers to $20 per hour beginning on Oct 1., up from the previous $15 per hour. City Council also voted to make $20 the baseline for city employees last month.

"S" Is for Subterfuge: After Texas' "trigger ban" on abortion took effect, Gov. Greg Abbott told The Dallas Morning News on Friday that victims of rape or incest can use emergency contraception such as Plan B to prevent pregnancy. But, as The Texas Tribune reported the next day, emergency contraception isn't widely accessible in the state – many Texans of childbearing age are uninsured because of the state's rejection of Medicaid expansion.

"T" Is for Twist: Republicans Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and state Sen. Kel Seliger recently announced their support for lieutenant governor challenger and Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick. Previous political conflicts with Patrick likely fueled both endorsements. Seliger said Patrick has misused his office and harmed rural Texas and Whitley disliked a 2019 bill approved by Patrick limiting tax growth.

"Z" Is for Zebra: Lake Walter E. Long is now "fully infested" with invasive zebra mussels, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced after finding evidence of an established reproducing population. The department encourages boat owners to clean, dry, and drain their boats to prevent mussels from attaching.


Photo by Metropolitan Transportation Authority of the State of New York / CC BY 2.0

Quote of the Week

"Here in New York, we will continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms, as we ... see, firsthand, the reportedly inhumane conditions in which asylum seekers are being subjected to by the state of Texas."

– New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who sent a “fact-finding” delegation to the Southern border as Gov. Greg Abbott continues busing immigrants to New York

