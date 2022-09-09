News

Election Ticker: Erica Nix Drops Out, Poll Watchers Get Trained and More

The biggest news in local races this week

By James Scott, Lina Fisher, and Brant Bingamon, Fri., Sept. 9, 2022


Photo by John Anderson

Erica Nix Puts Her Trust in Celia Israel

Austin's mayoral race lost a runner last week when queer fitness artist and activist Erica Nix announced the end of her campaign, while endorsing state Rep. Celia Israel. She delivered the news informally at the world premiere of her film Erica's First Holy Sh!t on Friday, Aug. 26, during a post-screening Q&A where Israel was in attendance. An official press release followed on Aug. 31, from Israel's campaign.

At the core of Nix's mayoral run was always a concern about the affordability of Austin for the creative class. "Since I came here in 1999, I've seen so many artists and creatives get priced out," she said, "and don't get me started on the travesty of economic stimulation that is the Hermes on South Congress!" She acknowledged that fixing this mounting housing issue was a "huge responsibility," one that she felt ethically kept her from staying on the ballot when Israel remained a more experienced option. "Celia has the vision and commitment to make Austin more affordable for creative weirdos who give this city its personality," Nix concluded. "I know that Celia will stay true to the fight to keep Austin Weird and Queer and Creative!" – James Scott


Erica Nix announces the end of her mayoral campaign (Photo by James Scott)

Poll Watcher Training Program Launches

Thursday, Sept. 1, the Texas Secretary of State's Office announced a new poll watcher training program, mandatory for all appointed watchers, following Senate Bill 1's amendments to Texas election proceedings. Many can appoint a poll watcher: candidates, PACs, county chairs, campaign treasurers, a group of voters on behalf of a write-in candidate – just not the U.S. vice presidential candidate, for some reason. The watcher doesn't have to live in the precinct where the election is occurring, but they must wear identification. Some are barred from the role: candidates and elected officials among them. And they're not allowed to watch voters marking the ballot or directly communicate with voters or election workers "except to call attention to an irregularity or violation of law."

They must also take this oath: "I swear (or affirm) that I will not disrupt the voting process or harass voters in the discharge of my duties." With the current GOP panic around election integrity, we'll see if the watchers can keep that oath. As Secretary of State John Scott puts it, "Our office encourages all Texans who want to become poll watchers to ... treat all voters, poll workers and election officials with absolute respect." – Lina Fisher

D1 Council Candidates Buckle Up for First Forum

The candidate forums for this November's city council elections have been set and the District 1 candidates are going first. Misael Ramos, Clinton Rarey, Melonie House-Dixon, and incumbent Natasha Harper-Madison will meet at 6pm today, Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Asian American Resource Center at 8401 Cameron Rd. to answer voters' questions; you can attend in person, online, or by phone, or follow along via TV or radio.

Affordable housing will inevitably be one of the top issues addressed. Harper-Madison told the Chronicle the city desperately needs to increase the supply of both affordable and market-rate units. Rarey emphasizes that he wants more housing built as well. He also focuses on the importance of public safety and believes more transparency and accountability are needed in city government. House-Dixon and Ramos had not responded as of press time.

Those interested in submitting questions to the candidates may do so in person or by emailing the event sponsor, the League of Women Voters, at lwvaustin.org or by calling 512/451-6710 by noon Thursday. For more info on the forum series, see austintexas.gov/candidateforums. The next two forums on the schedule, both set for Thursday, Sept. 22, at South Austin Senior Center, 3911 Men­chaca Rd., will be for Southwest Austin's Dis­trict 5 and 8 ­candidates. – Brant Bingamon

