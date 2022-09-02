Headlines / Quote of the Week

Here Comes the Vax: Austin Public Health announced August 25 expanded eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine, at the same time that the virus is seemingly spreading among more women (at least 27 Texan women have confirmed cases now). An APH survey at bit.ly/3KycgUl will tell you if you're eligible, based on CDC criteria.

Nowhere Cop: The Uvalde school board voted unanimously last week to fire district police Chief Pete Arredondo, three months after the fumbled response to the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary. Arredondo skipped the fateful meeting, but sent a letter describing himself as a "fall guy" and "sacrificial lamb."

Happiness Is a Warm Microchip: Idaho-based giant Micron Technology is looking at a site near Lockhart to build a new $20 billion microchip factory, the Statesman reported last week. The company is applying for tax breaks (more than $500 million in incentives over a decade) from the Lockhart school district. The factory could contribute to solidifying the Austin area as a microchip hub of international importance.

'Cause They're the Taxmen: Central Health's new proposed tax rate won't find its way to a ballot, the health district announced Monday, because the proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. Community members can express opposition by contacting the Central Health Board of Managers (who can be contacted at bit.ly/3wGA8zy). A public hearing was set for Wednesday evening.

Hey Dude, Don't Lie Like That: Gov. Greg Abbott said at a campaign event Wednesday that it has "already been ruled unconstitutional" to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21, as Uvalde parents and Texas Senate Democrats have called for. Abbott pointed to a federal judge's Thursday, Aug. 25, ruling that a Texas law banning 18 to 20 year olds from carrying a handgun is unconstitutional.

All You Need Is Guns: Right-wing protesters, some bearing semi-automatic rifles, gathered outside a restaurant in Roanoke, Texas, Sunday as patrons were enjoying a drag brunch, journalist Steven Monacelli reported. The Guardian pointed out that the armed protest came as new polling by The Economist and YouGov show 40% of Americans think a civil war is at least somewhat likely in the next decade.

With a Little Help From My Historians: The oldest documented house in Clarksville, which was an early Texas Freedom Colony, opened as a museum this week. With free admission and teaching staff on hand, the Hezikiah Haskell House will be open two Sundays of each month, and by appointment on other days.

Quote of the Week

"Why is more God not good?"

– Srivan Krishna, who donated an “In God We Trust” sign in Arabic to Carroll ISD in the DFW area earlier this week. It was rejected, despite a new law requiring that donated signs with the phrase be posted.