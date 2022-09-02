Animal Adoption
Fri., Sept. 2, 2022
Austin Animal Center, which has suffered from overcrowding andc understaffing for months, waived all adoption fees on Saturday, Aug. 27, during its Clear the Shelters event in collaboration with KXAN and Telemundo. As a result, 63 cats and 47 dogs found new homes that day. Here, Keely and Emma look on at two chihuahuas. The short-haired pup went home with them.
