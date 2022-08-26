News

Urbanists Challenge Linda Guerrero for District 9 Hot Seat

Filling Kathie Tovo's shoes (with houses?)

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 26, 2022


l-r: Ben Leffler, Joah Spearman, Tom Wald, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, Linda Guerrero (Photos courtesy of the candidates' campaigns)

Kathie Tovo has spent 12 years on City Council, first as an at-large member and then, in 2014, defeating her then-colleague Chris Riley to become the first and only member to represent the central-city District 9. Those years are coming to an end, and the race to succeed her is shaping up as the most fiercely contested of all the council district races, with no clear favorite.

The D9 contest puts into stark relief the political and ideological divides between pro-housing, pro-density urbanists and neighborhood-activist, anti-developer preservationists that have fractured the Council dais for eight years. That's partly because of Tovo's legacy as a champion of the latter camp, who's helped thwart Council's efforts to boost housing production by rewriting the Land Development Code. D9 includes many of the oldest, most NIMBY-susceptible Central Austin neighborhoods, from Cherrywood, Hyde Park, and Brentwood in the north to Travis Heights, Bouldin, and a bit of Zilker in the south (Tovo began her political career in the 2000s as a neighborhood activist in Bouldin). But it also includes Downtown Austin and Rainey Street, West Campus, and Mueller, Austin's most dense neighborhoods, nationally recognized by urbanists as success stories.

Tovo's pick to succeed her, Linda Guerrero, will be holding up the preservationist banner under the slings and arrows of four of Austin's more prominent urbanists: Joah Spearman, Ben Leffler, Zohaib "Zo" Qadri, and Tom Wald. Greg Smith, an executive at an insurance and risk management firm without a political track record, is somewhere in between. Suzanne "Zena" Mitchell is a late entry to the race, filing Monday afternoon.

All of these candidates raised decent amounts of money as of the July 15 report (the next campaign finance filing is in October), so D9 is almost surely headed for a run-off, mostly likely between Guerrero and whichever of the four urban musketeers makes the best case to central-city voters. Part of that case has to be that they have enough staying power to close strong against Guerrero in a low-turnout December run-off. Leffler, who was O.G. urbanist Chris Riley's policy aide, has raised the most cash of the four; Spearman and Wald have more connections from their years as community advocates; and Qadri has generated the most grassroots energy so far, including on campus (he's the youngest of the quartet).

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
City Base Wage Jumps to $20/Hour for Next Fiscal Year
City Base Wage Jumps to $20/Hour for Next Fiscal Year
Council approves increase for city workers

Aug. 26, 2022

Short-Term Contract Locks In Big Wage Gains for EMS
Short-Term Contract Locks In Big Wage Gains for EMS
Entry-level EMTs will get $19.25 an hour

Aug. 26, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Kathie Tovo, November 2022 Elections, Chris Riley, Linda Guerrero, Ben Leffler

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Robert Earl Keen
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Black Food Week
at Various locations
Free Monday Tango
at Halcyon Mueller
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  