Local Elections Herald Epic Changes in the Capital City
Our future is now
By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Aug. 26, 2022
We mention it in passing in the stories in this preview, but it's worth pausing for a sec to fully appreciate it: The upcoming November elections (and their inevitable December run-offs) will see the retirement and replacement of the last pre-10-1 Austin council member (Kathie Tovo) and leave only one member remaining (Leslie Pool) of the first 10-1 council, elected in 2014. For some of you, this was only yesterday, and you remember the issues at play in that wildass election, when all 10 seats were up and 87 people ran. (That's also when Austin voters rejected the previous, now-forgotten version of Project Connect.) For about 164,000 of you and your friends, you didn't live in Austin then and have no idea.
That's a good thing! That 2014 election was sorta disappointing to people who wanted 10-1 to be a clean break from the previous at-large city council, which operated in an atmosphere of consensus-building so cozy that it ended up violating the Texas Open Meetings Act, and was routinely elected by about 15% of Austin voters. Instead, we ended up turning Austin's political clock back a few years, relitigating things we thought had been decided, reintroducing divides that predated Kirk Watson's 1997 election as Mayor Wonderful. It would take a pandemic, and an explosion of police violence, and a national constitutional crisis, and Austin's endlessly rising cost of living despite all those disruptions, to really remake the Austin civic map.
This is the election when the next era of Austin's saga begins. Will it be one of continued prosperity and sexiness, or will the bottom fall out for real for the first time since 2001? Which of these outcomes should we root for if we'd like to rent a decent apartment? And will Austin withstand the heavy red pressure bearing down on its borders?
City Council Candidates
MAYOR
Phil Campero Brual
Celia Israel
Erica Nix
Kirk Watson
Anthony Bradshaw
Jennifer Virden
Gary S. Spellman
DISTRICT 1
Misael D. Ramos
Clinton Rarey
Melonie House-Dixon
Natasha Harper-Madison (i)
DISTRICT 3
José Velásquez
Daniela Silva
Gavino Fernandez, Jr.
José Noé Elías
Yvonne Weldon
Esala Wueschner
DISTRICT 5
Ryan Alter
Bill Welch
Ken Craig
Stephanie Bazan
Aaron Velazquez Webman
Brian Anderson II
DISTRICT 8
Paige Ellis (i)
Richard Smith
Antonio D. Ross
Kimberly P. Hawkins
DISTRICT 9
Zena Mitchell
Zohaib "Zo" Qadri
Greg Smith
Joah Spearman
Kym Olson
Ben Leffler
Linda Guerrero
Tom Wald
(Listed in ballot order)
