Headlines / Quote of the Week

(APA) Not the Same as It Was: Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday retired Wednesday, Aug. 24, from both the department and the union, which he's led since 2014 and served since 2001. Casaday told CBS Austin that his decision wasn't related to ongoing negotiations on a new police contract, but that he wants more time with his family.

About Damn Time: For nine families of victims killed during the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, California-based law firm Bonner & Bonner is seeking $27 billion from governmental entities, including the school district. The class-action lawsuit points to the month-old Texas House committee report on the shooting, which found "systemic failures and egregious poor decision making." The money, if awarded to the class, would compensate families and establish a medical monitoring fund to pay for counseling.

Break My Right to Leave the State: With Texas' "trigger law" going into effect Thursday, a group of Texas abortion funds including Lilith Fund and Fund Texas Choice filed suit in federal district court against Attorney General Ken Paxton and local prosecutors Tuesday, Aug. 23, to block threats of criminal prosecution. As Lilith Fund put it in a news release, rights to free speech, interstate travel, and political donations are all on the line.

Wait for U (to Make a Ruling): Round Rock had a win this week in its legal battle to maintain a 30-year-old deal with Dell Technologies, which earns the city millions in sales tax from online purchases of Dell products. A Travis County district judge sided with Round Rock, ruling that Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's office didn't follow procedure when it tried to put a new policy in place that would have altered online sales tax collection for Round Rock and several other Texas cities that have similar deals with online sellers based there.

I Need You to Stay (Free): Barton Springs Pool's beloved night swims – traditionally free to the public from 9 to 10pm daily – are actually dependent on the moon phase, as one Chronicle staff member discovered the hard way. On full moon nights the city charges an entry fee, the city Parks and Recreation Dept. confirmed. This began in 2016 after a full moon party brought drugs, alcohol, and over 2,500 swimmers.

Super Freaky Lake: Speaking of swimming, after more than 50 days without a drop, heavy rainfall Monday flooded creeks and carried thousands of pounds of trash into Lady Bird Lake. Though the city's Watershed Protection Department's crews regularly clean creeks, with some creeks dried trash built up, KXAN reported. The city says people should stay out of Lady Bird Lake for at least three days after heavy rains to reduce exposure to pollutants.

Quote of the Week

"The outrage over helping working people with student loans I think is just simply wrong – dead wrong."

– President Joe Biden from the White House Aug. 24, after announcing student debt cancellation of $10,000 for most borrowers