News

East Austin Activist Lewis Conway Jr., 1970-2022

Criminal justice reformer leaves a legacy

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Aug. 26, 2022


photo by Jana Birchum

Lewis Conway Jr., the East Austin native who inspired left-wing activists across the city through his advocacy for the rights of formerly incarcerated people, died last week. Conway served an eight-year prison sentence and 12 years of parole after fatally stabbing a man in 1991. Following his release from prison, Conway devoted his career to criminal justice reform. In 2018, he pushed the boundaries of Texas law by running for the District 1 Austin City Council seat; before that, he helped pass Austin's Fair Chance Hiring ordinance. After the 2018 City Council campaign, Conway went on to work as a national campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union in New York. He was also an ordained minister, published author, and motivational speaker.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Austin Sanders
City Base Wage Jumps to $20/Hour for Next Fiscal Year
City Base Wage Jumps to $20/Hour for Next Fiscal Year
Council approves increase for city workers

Aug. 26, 2022

Short-Term Contract Locks In Big Wage Gains for EMS
Short-Term Contract Locks In Big Wage Gains for EMS
Entry-level EMTs will get $19.25 an hour

Aug. 26, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lewis Conway Jr., ACLU

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Robert Earl Keen
ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Black Food Week
at Various locations
Free Monday Tango
at Halcyon Mueller
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  