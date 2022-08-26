AISD's Largest Bond Ever to Fix Infrastructure Comes to the Polls
ACC adds campuses
By Lina Fisher, Fri., Aug. 26, 2022
Austin ISD has put forth its largest bond package in history for consideration on November 8 – $2.44 billion worth of equity-focused critical infrastructure improvements that will require a 1-cent property tax increase to fund it. The bond includes: 1) Proposition A – $2.3 billion for campus improvements, including the full modernization of five middle schools, with $157 million for Burnet Middle and $251.5 million for Travis Early College High School; $10 million toward safety improvements like upgraded locks and security fences, and $25.7 million for bus upgrades; 2) Proposition B – $75.5 million for technology upgrades and equipment; and 3) Proposition C – $47.4 million for stadium upgrades. Meanwhile, Austin Community College trustees also approved a $770 million bond for the November ballot. If voters approve it, the funds will expand training for high-demand fields such as health care, advanced manufacturing, and IT at 11 existing campuses, while adding two new campuses in Southeast and Southwest Travis County.
