"Can I Get an Abortion in Austin?" and More Reproductive FAQs

Can I get an abortion in Austin?

Yes, but doctors aren't legally allowed to provide you one. Current Texas laws mean anyone who provides abortions or assists a person in getting one can be subjected to criminal and civil penalties under the Texas Penal Code or Senate Bill 8. Austin City Council approved a resolution last month that effectively decriminalizes abortion in Austin by blocking the police department from spending money on abortion-related investigations, but providers including Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood aren't offering abortions here.

Where can I get one?

The Chronicle's abortion resources guide (see bit.ly/3pczHc2) lists dozens of organizations that help pregnant Texans find abortion care, including international doctors and pharmacies that can send pills via mail with or without a prescription. Abortion medication is over-the-counter in some countries. The Chronicle's list of foreign pharmacies that offer the pills without a prescription has been provided by Plan C, a U.S. nonprofit that orders and tests pills. Aid Access provides mailed pills using a prescription from an Austrian doctor.

Is mailing pills to my Texas address legal?

No, but the person held legally responsible is the sender, not the receiver. That's why pharmacies outside Texas' jurisdiction continue to send pills to Texans. Virtual clinics in haven states will provide prescriptions. Note that you are legally required to travel to that state for your virtual appointment and use an address in that state to receive the pills, though some patients do not divulge their location during their virtual appointments and use mail forwarding services to have pills sent indirectly to a Texas address.

I won't need an abortion, but what if I want to help someone else?

Speech is still protected. You can share resources, including the abortion guide noted earlier and available here: bit.ly/3pczHc2. Many organizations on this list also depend on donations. And vote – from the city level all the way up. Check out our story on how to vote in Austin (above).