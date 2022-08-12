News

Yes, Alex Jones Was the “Best of Austin” Once

Regretfully

By Mike Clark-Madison, Fri., Aug. 12, 2022


Alex Jones at the You Can't Close America rally at the Texas State Capitol in April of 2020 to protest stay-in-place orders (Photo by John Anderson)

The News Desk was trying very, very hard to pay as little attention as possible to Alex Jones, because he and the Chronicle go way back, and really, what else is there to say? As it happened, we got a shout-out from the InfoWars impresario as he was undergoing friendly questioning from his latest lawyer (he has fired many), F. Andino Reynal, during his damages trial in the defamation case (which he lost by default) brought by Sandy Hook parents Scarlett Lewis and Neal Heslin. As Texas Monthly's Dan Solomon live-tweeted from District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble's courtroom: "Reynal compares the original [Jones Show on Austin Access TV] to Wayne's World; Alex likes that comparison. He talks about winning Best of Austin awards from The Austin Chronicle back in the '90s."

This was not the only thing Alex Jones said on the stand that was inaccurate! But this error actually sold Jones short: He claimed BOA honors from readers throughout the Aughts, until 2007. We gave him notoriety as Austin's Best Looking Crank in a 1997 Critics Pick, before he 'roided out and became a real-life troll under the bridge. After 2007, when a Democrat was in the White House, is when Jones transitioned from libertarian contrarian to full-on white-power conspiracist, and it was no longer so much fun when he showed up at your outdoor event with a bullhorn.

Anyway, our cameo in the latest chapter of the Alex Jones saga came not long before Lewis and Heslin's attorney Mark Bankston revealed that he was in possession of the entire contents of Jones' cellphone, with texts and emails going back to 2020, which Reynal's office had shared with him by accident and which exposed Jones' many lies under oath, at which point the News Desk had to give in and start paying attention. And when we say "he," we mean "he, and all the other Sandy Hook plaintiffs, since this is only the first of several damages trials in both Texas and Connecticut, and also the January 6 com­mit­tee, and the U.S. Dept. of Justice." So many things to learn! Among them, we are told, is that Jones had the medical records of each of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs on his phone. (Crime?) We also have now learned that he and Tucker Carlson are textin' besties. As we wait for the entire contents of the phone to inevitably leak, we've also learned that the InfoWars enterprise cleared as much as $300 million in revenue per year, even after Jones got deplatformed from much of his audience for spreading COVID disinfo and helping organize Jan. 6. So the jury had little problem assessing nearly $50 million in damages against Jones, ignoring his claims of bankruptcy.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Mike Clark-Madison
Austin at Large: Everything’s a Priority Now
Austin at Large: Everything’s a Priority Now
Council lines up its asks as a boom-time budget season nears its liturgical climax

Aug. 12, 2022

Austin at Large: HealthSouth – Headed South?
Austin at Large: HealthSouth – Headed South?
A seemingly straightforward P3 deal instead brings Council’s tensions to the fore

Aug. 5, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Alex Jones, Sandy Hook, Dan Soloman, Maya Guerra Gamble, F. Andino Reynal, Infowars

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Hot Summer Nights at Cheer Up Charlies
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  