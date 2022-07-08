News

Accused Murderer’s Six Weeks in Paradise Are Up

Austin woman arrested in Costa Rica for killing of cyclist Mo Wilson

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., July 8, 2022


Yeah, this is the beach where the love triangle cyclist killer was hiding out (Courtesy of Wild Swimming Holes)

Well, it appears that Kaitlin Armstrong was more resourceful than most of the fictional murderers on Law & Order, and those sneaky moves are probably gonna land her an additional couple decades behind bars.

It would be close to impossible to have missed the news that, for 43 days, local and federal law enforcement were hot on the trail of the 34-year-old Austin yoga instructor, after she allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson (a rising star in the cycling world), whom she viewed as a rival for the affections of her boyfriend, Colin Strick­land. The manhunt that garnered national attention came to a close Wednesday, June 29, at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, which looks as much like a tropical paradise as you'd imagine.

Following the breadcrumbs authorities have left us, here's the timeline: Strickland dated and lived with Armstrong but briefly dated "Mo" Wilson when he and Armstrong took a break in 2021, per an Austin police affidavit acquired by the Statesman (Strick­land has called the affidavit that described this break "misleading" in an interview with tabloid The Sun). Strickland and Wilson went swimming May 11, the same day she was shot and killed, per the affidavit. The next day, detectives picked Armstrong up on an old warrant from 2018, which alleged she failed to pay for a botox treatment. Then they confronted her with a video that showed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling up to the home where Wilson was killed, but had to release her when her birthdates on the botox warrant and in the Austin Police Department's system did not match up.

The following day, on May 13, Armstrong sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee to the CarMax dealership at 4400 S. I-35 for $12,200, U.S. Marshals described in a news release. May 14, at least one camera at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caught a glimpse of Armstrong before she boarded a flight to Houston; from there she continued to New York's LaGuardia Airport. Three days later, May 17, authorities snagged an arrest warrant for Armstrong, but by the next day, she was again caught on camera at Newark Airport. There, carrying a fraudulent passport, she boarded a plane to San José, Costa Rica. From there, she traveled another 112 miles, leapfrogging the idyllic Gulf of Nicoya to reach her final place of residence before she landed in Travis County's women's jail Tuesday: a white sand beach on the tip of a lush, tropical peninsula.

As much fun as she might've had there, the decision to skip town and then the country is sure to bite her. First of all, sudden passion murders are classified as second­-degree felonies in Texas, which carry lesser sentences than premeditated murders. The extensive planning (whether it began before or after the murder) is sure to throw a wrench into a "heat of the moment" defense. Then come the federal charges! Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution can carry a penalty of several years in prison. Lying on a passport application can get you up to 10 years, but fraudulent passport use connected to another crime can make that more like 20 years. We'll see how many more charges she can accrue before she's put on trial.

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
Gov. Abbott Says Hell Yes to Probably Violating More People’s Civil Rights
Gov. Abbott Says Hell Yes to Probably Violating More People’s Civil Rights
Updated: While feds investigate border initiative, he goes all in

July 7, 2022

Another Legal Battle Lost in the Fight for Abortion Rights
Another Legal Battle Lost in the Fight for Abortion Rights
While ACLU fights for a few more weeks of abortion services, providers look to haven states

July 8, 2022

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Inspire A.D. Wrestling
Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek
The Austin Chronicle x Geeks Who Drink at Austin Eastciders Barton Springs
Weedeater, Telekinetic Yeti, Witchpit at The Lost Well
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  