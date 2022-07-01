News

Texas House Dems Demand Gun Reform

Special session? Texas House Democrats are asking Abbott to call one

Fri., July 1, 2022


Rep. Chris Turner (center) and fellow Texas House Democrats address the media on June 23 (Photo by Jana Birchum)

On Thursday, June 23, 58 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott urging him to call a special session of the 87th Texas Legislature (which would be its fifth) to consider firearms reform measures, including raising the age to purchase an assault weapon, closing background check loopholes, requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement, enacting extreme risk protective order laws (or "red flag" laws), and closing loopholes in existing protective order laws. Texas HDC Chair Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie): "Texans want commonsense gun legislation, and they want it now."

Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Brick Rodeo
Renaissance Austin Hotel
Teen Central Music Lab
at Central Library
Z-Ro, Kirko Bangz, Cha'keeta B at Buck's Backyard
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  