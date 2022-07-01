Abortion Resources in Texas and Beyond

At the time of publication, abortion is still legal in Texas prior to the first detection of fetal cardiac activity, which typically occurs around six weeks. However, the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade activated a "trigger law" the Legislature enacted last year, which would make all abortion illegal to provide (but not to receive) 30 days after the Supreme Court's final judgment is issued overturning Roe. Attorney General Ken Paxton instructed prosecutors this week to go ahead with abortion­-related charges, but a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights would block prosecution until the ban takes effect. A July 12 hearing in that case could determine whether prosecutions begin right away or at the 30-day mark. Either way, when the full restrictions are enforceable, it will still be legal to have an abortion, but those who provide abortions or assist people with obtaining abortions will be subject to criminal and civil penalties under the Texas Penal Code or Senate Bill 8.

Current Texas law requires physicians to examine patients in person before providing abortion medication and bans the delivery of such medications by mail. Texans continue to receive pills through the mail anyway, as patients who use tele­medicine for abortions are not criminally liable. Some states have prosecuted such patients under different laws, though.

Disclaimer: The following does not constitute an endorsement of listed organizations, but informs readers of existing resources.

Abortion Services

Abortion at Home by carafem Virtual provider in Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. 855/729-2272. carafem.org/at-home-abortion-pills

Abortion on Demand Virtual provider based in Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. abortionondemand.org

Aid Access Virtual care and prescriptions. aidaccess.org

Austin Women's Health Center Medical care with a focus on abortion aftercare. 512/443-2888. austinwomenshealth.com

Choix Virtual abortion care provider based in Colorado. 858/203-0531. mychoix.co

*Planned Parenthood Abortion clinic and reproductive health care provider. Must travel out of state for abortion services. plannedparenthood.org

Whole Woman's Health Abortion clinic and virtual abortion care provider. 877/835-1090. wholewomanshealth.com

Financial Assistance for Abortion Costs

Note: It is unclear to what extent Texas abortion funds can operate with Roe overturned. Some have temporarily ceased operation.

Brigid Alliance Provides funding for travel to New Mexico and Colorado. brigidalliance.org

Donations4Abortions Provides information on abortion funds by state. donations4abortion.com/funds-by-state

Fund Texas Choice Provides funding for expenses related to abortion, including travel and lodging. fundtexaschoice.org

Mariposa Fund Provides support for undocumented people seeking abortion care in New Mexico. mariposafund.org

Lilith Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. lilithfund.org

*SYS (Support Your Sistah) Provides money, child care assistance, food, transportation, and abortion doulas. 469/978-7710. theafiyacenter.org

*Texas Equal Access Fund Provides direct funding for abortions. teafund.org

Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project Provides financial assistance for disadvantaged women. wrrap.org

Out-of-Country Online Pharmacies

No prescription required. Source: Plan C.

Secure Abortion Pills secureabortionpills.com

Abortion Rx abortionrx.com

Generic Abortion Pills genericabortionpills.com

Buy MTP Kits bit.ly/3y9Riaf

Abortion Privacy abortionprivacy.com

Online Abortion Pills onlineabortionpillrx.com

Contraception

Planned Parenthood North Austin location provides medical care. 512/331-1288. bit.ly/3s5XZGo

*The Bridge Collective Provides transportation and practical support; ­delivers free emergency contraception and pregnancy tests. ­thebridgecollective.org

General Information

National Network of Abortion Funds Connects people with local abortion funds. abortionfunds.org

Need Abortion Provides information on where to access abortion care in Texas. needabortion.org

Plan C Provides information about ordering abortion pills by mail. plancpills.org

Legal Advice & Financial Assistance

If/When/How Provides free legal advice for those seeking abortion. Repro Legal Defense Fund finances representation for those arrested for obtaining an abortion. ifwhenhow.org, reprolegalhelpline.org, reprolegaldefensefund.org

Judicial Bypass Wiki Provides free legal information for those seeking abortion under the age of 18. 844/868-2812. judicialbypasswiki.ifwhenhow.org

*Jane's Due Process Provides free legal help to pregnant minors. Note: temporarily ceased operation. 866/999-5263 (24/7; English and Spanish; also accepts texts). janesdueprocess.org

Counseling and Phone Support

All-Options Unintended pregnancy support and options counseling. 888/493-0092. all-options.org

Exhale Pro-Voice After-abortion support hotline. 617/749-2948. exhaleprovoice.org

M+A Hotline Provides support for self-managed miscarriage and abortion. 833/246-2632 (also accepts texts). mahotline.org

ReproCare Provides information, support, and referrals for people planning to take abortion pills at home. 833/226-7821 (also accepts texts). reprocare.com

*Some or all services are paused in Texas to assess legality