Headlines / Quote of the Week

"An Abject Failure": In blistering testimony before a Texas Senate committee on Tuesday, Dept. of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw described the law enforcement response at Uvalde's Robb Elementary as "set[ting] our profession back a decade." Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin responded in kind at that evening's city council meeting, calling McCraw a liar and claiming DPS had 14 officers inside the school building.

He's Got a Lot Going On: Not present at that meeting: newly elected council member Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school police chief whom McCraw blames for the debacle. He has yet to attend a council meeting. The grandmother of one of the victims told the council, "Please, please, we're begging you, get this man out of our lives."

OMG GOP: Some highlights of the new Republican Party of Texas platform: Joe Biden is "acting president," gun control violates "our God given rights," "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice," and Texas can secede whenever it wants. (Antonin Scalia: "If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.")

Watch Out, Abbott: A Quinnipiac University poll released June 15 showed the race tightening between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke; Abbott's lead of 5 points (48%-43%) is down from 15 points in the previous Q-poll in December, and he's now below 50%.

Angel Too Close to the Ground: A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden's plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake Thursday, June 16, during a test flight. The pilot was rescued by paddleboarders.

Sounding the Alarm: Austin City Council declared Austin's spike in overdoses a public health crisis on June 16, following Travis County Commissioners Court's doing the same earlier this month.

Shots! Shots! Shots! Austin Public Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to children 6 months to 5 years of age. Parents can bring their kids to APH's free clinic at Old Sims Elementary (1203 Springdale) Wednesday-Thursday, 2-7pm, and Saturday, 11am-3pm; no appointment needed.

Free Rides to Zilker: Starting Saturday, a free weekend shuttle service to Zilker Park will depart every 20 minutes from the One Texas Center parking garage (505 Barton Springs Rd.), part of a pilot program to explore mobility alternatives to reduce auto traffic and parking.

Still on the Lam: More than a month after the murder of cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, the FBI announced last week that prime suspect Kaitlin Armstrong is hiding out in New York state and using her sister Christine's name.

Quote of the Week

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States."

– Resolution approved as part of the Texas GOP’s official platform