Local Officials Make Promises on Gun Safety

On June 8, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter and County Judge Andy Brown spearheaded a gun violence prevention town hall at David Chapel in East Austin, where public safety officials and advocates from Texas Gun Sense, Austin Justice Coalition, and more heard from directly impacted survivors about what kinds of services would have made a difference in their recoveries. Following commitments made in the town hall, Alter's office announced this week that she'll sponsor a Council resolution directing the city man­a­ger to "explore every option for the City to prohibit or reduce the sale of AR-15 and other semi-automatic rifles to anyone below age 21."

Alter began the town hall with a proclamation of June as Gun Violence Awareness month and stressed that it had been planned long before the most recent shootings. She and Brown shared harrowing statistics that gun violence is on the rise nationally, and also in Travis County, with the No. 1 cause of homicides and suicides being gun deaths. In 2020, Brown emphasized, six minors were killed by guns, and in 2021 that number rose to 13. Alter warned that "today is not 'here's our strategy and we're done,' it's an invitation ... to be part of the solution." She added that "We're not gonna spend a lot of time belaboring what could happen at the state and federal level," referring to the immovable elephant in the room.

Alter explained that the Office of Violence Prevention, created in 2020 in response to the 2019 El Paso shooting, will coordinate the city's new prevention strategy; it's working on collecting data and creating a hotspot map of gun violence in Austin. To date it has invested $2.5 million in safe gun storage, youth programs, and a stress management campaign. District Attorney José Garza explained that his office identifies domestic violence cases where there may be a risk of escalation and monitors those cases in which law enforcement can already intervene to temporarily remove firearms with a judge's authorization. Austin ISD Board President Geronimo Rodriguez discussed the $22 million in voter-approved bond money that has been used for safety measures in AISD schools, including card readers, bullet resistance film on windows, and controlled vestibules. However, he stressed that "school districts alone can't cure the gun violence problem, and it's an unfair expectation."

During the Q&A section, Garza answered a question about "law-abiding citizens' gun rights" by emphasizing that bad actors are held accountable by the D.A.'s Office (with a 90% prosecution rate for offenses involving a firearm) and outlined the county's and city's collaboration on safe gun storage campaigns for those law-abiding gun owners. APD Chief Joseph Chacon underscored the point when asked about keeping guns out of the hands of minors: "We have got to do a better job as a community about securing our guns."

"We have much more work to do where our agencies and where our local governments touch," Garza concluded, acknowledging that the day's meeting was mostly promissory. "All of our agencies are dealing with significant resource challenges right now, [but] there is a shared commitment, obviously, that acts of gun violence are our number one priority and worthy of the majority of our time and resources."