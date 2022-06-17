Headlines / Quote of the Week

Here We Go Again: On Monday, June 13, a gunman south of Dallas stormed into a summer camp that 150 kids were attending, fired at a staff member with his handgun, tried to enter a locked classroom, shot at the door, and then went to a gym where police killed him.

Bulletproof the Schools? Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan pitched an idea this week to redirect more than $100 million in state dollars to mental health and school safety, pronto. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had called for $50 million in bulletproof shields for school cops, which Phelan supported. The Legislative Budget Board (Phelan and Patrick are both members) can use a "budget execution" process to meet that goal.

Senate Making Moves: Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate, a bipartisan group led by Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced Sunday a deal to address gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde massacre. It would incentivize states to pass "red flag" laws, permit juvenile records in background checks for gun purchasers under 21, and provide funding for mental health and school security.

March for Juneteenth: The Juneteenth Central Texas Parade will start at MLK and Salina and head to Rosewood Park for a festival to begin at noon Saturday, in celebration of 156 years since the last U.S. slaves learned that the Union had won the Civil War.

Poison Lake: After an area of Lady Bird Lake by Red Bud Isle tested positive for toxic blue-green algae June 9, Austin's Watershed Protection Department sent crews Sunday through Tuesday to kill the algae.

Solar and Wind Bail Us Out: Amid an unusually early heat wave in Texas, the state set a new record for electricity demand Monday, June 13. Energy expert and UT prof Michael Webber told CNN strong performances from wind and solar have prevented blackouts.

Cap Metro Caps Out: A shortage of bus drivers means Capital Metro won't return to a full schedule in August, despite raised hopes by the departed CEO Randy Clarke, KUT reported. There'll be reduced frequency on 17 routes, scaled back late-night service on MetroRapid routes, and no E-Bus from Sixth Street to UT.

Leander Police Kill in Austin: Leander police shot and killed someone while executing a narcotics warrant at a hotel room in Austin on Tuesday. While APD can no longer execute no-knock warrants, per voters' wishes, it is unclear if Leander police were using such a warrant.

Making AISD History: The Austin ISD Board of Trus­tees chose the district's first Black (interim) superintendent Tuesday, in Dr. Anthony Mays, chief officer of schools. Arati Singh and Lynn Boswell abstained; Singh said she wants to learn more about Mays' strategies.

Quote of the Week

"[This bill] would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades."

– Joe Biden, in a June 12 statement on the bipartisan proposal after the Uvalde massacre