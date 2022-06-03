Headlines / Quote of the Week

What's Going On: New footage from Uvalde that ABC News shared on Tuesday seems to disprove the prior Texas Department of Public Safety claim that officers delayed storming in because they thought the gunman was barricaded alone. The video captures a 911 dispatcher saying via radio that a child "is advising he is in the room, full of victims." The dispatcher then says there are "eight to nine children" inside. The call came through at around 12:13pm, about 45 minutes after the shooter arrived.

Ball of Confusion: In another Uvalde shooting development, DPS said Tuesday, May 31, that the Uvalde school district's police chief (who made the decision to wait for more resources rather than storm in) has stopped cooperating with state investigators and hadn't responded to information requests for over two days.

Higher Ground: Ahead of the expected Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Council Member Chito Vela has proposed a resolution that decriminalizes abortion in Austin. It would direct the Austin Police Department to make criminal enforcement, arrest, and investigation of abortions its lowest priority and restrict city funds and staff from being used to investigate or report suspected abortions.

Express Yourself (to the Court): The Texas Supreme Court has asked City Council to file a response to former Travis County Judge Bill Aleshire's petition, which seeks to put Council Districts 2, 4, 6, 7, and 10 on the Nov. 8 ballot due to their boundaries changing during redistricting.

Pass the Peas: Austin's Office of Sustainability is currently putting a team together to develop the city's first-ever food plan, which is intended to address food deserts in the city, according to a presentation at a Parks & Rec Board meeting last week. About 40% of Travis County ZIP codes don't have a full-service grocery store.

It's Your Thing (Do What You Wanna Do): The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, May 31, blocked a Texas law that would prohibit large social media companies from banning or removing users' posts based on political views. It was a win for NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which had requested the stay imposed by a federal district judge be reinstated.

Papa's Got a Brand New Dog: A dog adopted from Austin Pets Alive! was honored at a New Jersey event Wednesday, June 1. The dog named Savannah, who was adopted as a 3-month-old puppy by Tom Turcich, just completed a walk across seven continents with Tom. A proclamation from Council Member Kathie Tovo also honored the journey.

Quote of the Week

"With regard to a special [legislative] session, let me just say this: All options are on the table."

– Gov. Greg Abbott, May 27 in Uvalde

"There are thousands of [gun control] laws on the books ... that have not stopped madmen from carrying out evil acts."

– Gov. Greg Abbott, May 27 in prerecorded NRA convention speech