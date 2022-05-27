Public Notice: Policy Priorities, Space Constraints

There's an excellent article on the Chronicle website as we go to press that didn't make it into the print edition because of physics – that is, a combination of time and space: Austin Sanders profiling the eight new affordable housing developments that Foundation Communities is in the process of opening over the next few years. It's a great organization, and a great read, but in terms of public policy, what I found interesting were a couple of things that FC Director Walter Moreau said, and didn't say, in describing the difficulties they face in the development process.

There's financing, of course, and ­construction costs, which have gone up 30% in the last two years, but among things local officials have some control over, it's the city's permitting process that comes to mind. And indeed, though it's never really caught the public's attention, people have been pointing a finger at Permitting and Development review for close to a decade now ("Public Notice: Nervous Times for the City's Planning and Development Review Department," Feb. 27, 2015).

What Moreau doesn't mention is zoning conflicts, or compatibility limitations, or neighborhood opposition, or any of those sorts of hot-button issues that have very much caught the public's imagination as things they believe will make a difference.

Like I said, interesting.

Tonight is the last of the current series of Project Connect working group meetings, focusing on the South Shore Work­ing Group area, including proposed Blue Line rail stations at Waterfront, Travis Heights, and Lakeshore. It's via Zoom at 5:30pm, Thu., May 26. Go to projectconnect.com/get-involved to register, and see the library of presentations from past meetings. Still to come are meetings on the light rail vehicles and systems (Wed., June 1), and the maintenance yard (Wed., June 8).