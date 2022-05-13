May 24 Primary Run-Off Elections

There are statewide run-off races for lieutenant governor and comptroller for the Dems, railroad commissioner for the GOP, and attorney general and land com­missioner for both. Locally, Dems will help pick nominees for U.S. Rep. for TX-21 (Chip Roy's district); Repub­licans will pick in Texas House District 19 and U.S. Reps. for TX-35 (to face Greg Casar) and TX-37 (to face Lloyd Doggett).

Travis County voters may vote at any vote center (where you see a "Vote Here/Aquí" sign).

VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired within 4 years) issued by the Texas DPS or U.S. government. Voters without ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation. See traviscountyelections.org for a list of acceptable forms of photo ID and supporting documentation.

Voting by Mail: The last day to to request a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is this Friday, May 13. Your completed mail-in ballot must be postmarked by May 24 and received by May 25. If you have not sent your ballot by May 24, we strongly recommend that you hand-deliver it to a voting clerk's office on election day. If you have changed your mind and would like to vote in person, you may bring the mail-in ballot to a polling location to surrender it. If you don't bring the ballot, you'll sign a form requesting cancellation of the ballot by mail and then vote normally at the polls.

Additional Election Info:

Travis Co.: countyclerk.traviscountytx.gov/elections or 512/238-VOTE (8683)

Williamson Co.: wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630

Hays Co.: hayscountytx.com or 512/393-7779

Early Voting Locations

Open Mon.-Sat., 7am-7pm; Sun., noon-6pm

CENTRAL

*Austin Permitting & Development, 6310 Wilhelmina Delco Dr.

Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second

Austin Rec Ctr., 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

SOUTH

*Southpark Meadows #400 (near Hobby Lobby), 9600 S. I-35

Austin Oaks Church, 4220 Monterey Oaks

Gardner Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress

Westoak Woods Baptist Church, 2900 W. Slaughter

NORTH

*PACE Campus Gym, 700 W Pecan St., Pflugerville

Austin Area Urban League, 8011-A Cameron

Chinatown Center, 10901 N. Lamar

Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway

Shops at Arbor Walk (former Carter's), 10515 MoPac N.

Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill

EAST

*Millennium Youth Complex, 1156 Hargrave

Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Ctr., 808 Nile

Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove

Morales Dove Springs Rec Ctr., 5801 Ainez

Manor ISD Admin Bldg., 10335 Hwy. 290

Westlake Utd. Methodist Church, 1460 Redbud, West Lake Hills

WEST

*Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood

Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria Pkwy., Bee Cave

Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

North Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce, 3610 Lohman Ford Rd., Lago Vista

Lake Travis ISD Educa­tion­al Development Ctr., 607 RR 620 N., Lakeway

Riverbend Centre, 4214 Capital of Texas Hwy. N.

*Mega-center polling site

