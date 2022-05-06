Public Notice: Helping the Helpers

"There's No Such Thing as a Free Lunch" is People Community Clinic's signature annual event, supporting this vital health care provider. The virtual event, at noon Tuesday, May 10, will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright interviewed by Evan Smith, and honors Drs. Peter Hotez and Maria Elena Bottazzi for their work creating Corbevax, a patent-free COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets start at $150, at austinpcc.org.

This is getting SERIOUS! Austin Parks and Recre­a­tion now says that the lack of seasonal staff to operate pools or summer camps is the No. 1 challenge facing their department. With pools scheduled to be opening in just a few weeks, the aquatic team currently has only 25% of the lifeguards they need to operate; see austintexas.gov/summerjobs for details.

The city of Austin just announced the winners of the annual [Re]Verse Pitch Compe­ti­tion, which matches businesses which produce waste or byproduct materials with entrepreneurs who have creative reuse plans. Notable this cycle: Two different startups plan to make products from Travis County's discarded bulletproof vests.

It's National Preservation Month and National Travel and Tourism Week, so the Texas Historical Com­mis­sion is offering free admission to state historic sites this Saturday, May 7. Locally, that includes the French Legation; see more info at thc.texas.gov.