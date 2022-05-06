Public Notice: Helping the Helpers
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 6, 2022
"There's No Such Thing as a Free Lunch" is People Community Clinic's signature annual event, supporting this vital health care provider. The virtual event, at noon Tuesday, May 10, will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright interviewed by Evan Smith, and honors Drs. Peter Hotez and Maria Elena Bottazzi for their work creating Corbevax, a patent-free COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets start at $150, at austinpcc.org.
This is getting SERIOUS! Austin Parks and Recreation now says that the lack of seasonal staff to operate pools or summer camps is the No. 1 challenge facing their department. With pools scheduled to be opening in just a few weeks, the aquatic team currently has only 25% of the lifeguards they need to operate; see austintexas.gov/summerjobs for details.
The city of Austin just announced the winners of the annual [Re]Verse Pitch Competition, which matches businesses which produce waste or byproduct materials with entrepreneurs who have creative reuse plans. Notable this cycle: Two different startups plan to make products from Travis County's discarded bulletproof vests.
It's National Preservation Month and National Travel and Tourism Week, so the Texas Historical Commission is offering free admission to state historic sites this Saturday, May 7. Locally, that includes the French Legation; see more info at thc.texas.gov.
Got something to say? The Chronicle welcomes opinion pieces on any topic from the community. Submit yours now at austinchronicle.com/opinion.